SPREAD LOVE, CARE THIS CHRISTMAS, OBONG AKAN UDOFIA URGES AKWA IBOM CITIZENS; HOSTS KINSMEN, FRIENDS, ASSOCIATES

Business mogul, Obong Akan Udofia (OAU) has urged Akwa Ibom citizens to spread love amongst themselves this Christmas season.



In his Christmas message released on Friday, December 24, 2021, Obong Udofia called for a reflection on the character of Jesus Christ, whose birth, life and death, demonstrates the love of God for all mankind.



He described Christmas as a time to demonstrate God’s wonderful message of love, compassion, forgiveness and sacrifice to one another.



Obong Udofia also urged Akwa Ibom citizens, who are known for rich history and tradition of hospitality, to embrace peace and make merry, shunning hatred and any forms of bitterness that would hinder the peaceful coexistence and progress of the state and by extension, our nation Nigeria.



The full message reads:

It is that time of the year again, where we come together as friends, brothers, sisters. families and neighbours to celebrate the birth of our lord Jesus Christ.



A time were we demonstrate God’s wonderful message of love, compassion, forgiveness and sacrifice to one another.



For the Good people of Akwa Ibom state it is a season of joy, of thanksgiving to God, of merry making, of reunion and celebration of long standing traditions of hospitality with our rich cuisine.



It is a season for giving and giving back, a season for reaching out to the needy, a season to lend a helping hand to the sick, a season to look out for love ones, a season to care; its Christmas Season!



As we celebrate we must reflect on the true essence of Christmas, which is God’s indescribable love for mankind. There is need to constantly remind ourselves that Jesus is the reason for this season, his birth in the lowliest of places offered man the gift of salvation; changed the world completely and kick-started God’s redemptive plan for humanity.



We must embrace this love, celebrate it and spread it in our local communities. We must let love prevail over every hatred and bitterness, through this love we will muster a common solidarity to build our promise land were everyone will be inspired to dream and achieve their full potentials.



Once again, I wish you a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year ahead.

God bless you

God bless Akwa Ibom state

God bless Nigeria

God bless us all.



– OAU

And in a related development, Obong Akan Ufofia hosted kinsmen, friends, family and associates at his country home residence in Afaha Offiong, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, December 24, 2021.



The convivial gathering was in commemoration of this year’s Christmas celebration of birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of the world.

Obong Akan Udofia, writing on his verified social media Facebook handle, described the joyous event thus:

On Friday, I hosted my kinsmen, friends, family and associates at my residence in Afaha Offiong, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.



This was in commemoration of the birth of Christ, the Saviour of the world.



The event was an atmosphere of euphoria and nostalgia and will forever remain so.



I used the occasion to remind my kith and kins of the need to remain united in love and reflect on the real essence of Christmas.



– OAU

Source reports and photos from Akan Udofia social media handles, (c) Michael Esu