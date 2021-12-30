30th December, 2021

PRESS STATEMENT

DELTA PDP APPLAUDS TERMINATION OF OGHENESIVBE’S APPOINTMENT, URGES LOYALTY FROM ALL PARTY FAITHFUL



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State, has applauded the decision of the State Government, to terminate the appointment of the Executive Assistant to the State Governor (Communications), Barr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, as contained in a letter issued by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, on December 30, 2021.



A statement by Delta PDP State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, reads: “The Delta PDP has hailed the decision of the State Government to terminate the appointment of the Executive Assistant to the State Governor (Communications), Barr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, whose reckless penchant and unbridled insubordination to periodically attack the person and administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa publicly, through calculated and disingenuous blackmail, is no longer acceptable.



“We commend the large hearted benevolence of His Excellency the Governor, for not only giving Oghenesivbe a privileged space in the administration as Executive Assistant to the State Governor (Communications), but indeed for enduring and accommodating his capricious whims and avaricious, egotistical tendencies, for so long.



“As a responsible political party, we were not unmindful of the dangerous potentials of Oghenesivbe’s foolhardy disregard for our leader and the constituted authority of our party, to cause discontent, disaffection and disharmony within and amongst our loyal, committed party faithful. The termination of his appointment is therefore, as the saying goes, ‘a stitch in time saves nine’.



“We urge all party members to be guided by Oghenesivbe’s ill-advised indiscipline and misadventure and appeal that no matter what the appointment or position of responsibility we find ourselves, our loyalty and service to the party and its leadership should always remain our watchword in the discharge of our duties and not the greedy, covetous comparisons with others.



“The PDP umbrella is large enough to accommodate everyone and with patient dedication and loyal commitment to the values of the party and service to Deltans, the rewards will manifest bountifully in the fullness of time.



Once again, Compliments of the season to all Deltans.



PDP! Power to the People.





Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary

PDP, Delta State.