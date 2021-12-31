OBONG AKAN UDOFIA BAGS AWARD OF EXCELLENCE AT 96TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING/CONFERENCE OF ORON UNION

The event held from 29th – 30th December, 2021 at the Oro Civic Center Complex, Oron LGA with theme: TOWARDS ORO’S SURVIVAL IN A WORLD OF INEQUALITY ; A CALL FOR A HOLISTIC RENAISSANCE.



The event had erudite Professor Peter Esuh, HOD, Communication Arts, University of Uyo, as it’s keynote Presenter, while Akwa Ibom State Governor, Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, was Special Guest Of Honour.

Barr. Effiong Okon Abia, Sole administrator Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was principal Guest of honour, Distinguished Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Ph. D, senator representing AkwaIbom South Senatorial District was Mother of the Conference, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, secretary to Akwa ibom state Government was Guest of Honour, Sir Dr. Effiong D. Afiakurue (Ikpoto Oro) as Father of the Conference.

Other dignitaries worthy of note are His lordship Bishop Etim E. Ante, President General – Oron Union, who was today re-elected for a second tenure, Sir Dr. Edet Amana, KJW, FNSE, (Ikpoto Oro) , Chairman Board of trustees, Oron Union.



Whilst Presenting the award of Excellence to Obong Akan Udofia aka AK PROSPERITY, the President General of the Union His lordship Bishop Etim E. Ante stressed that the award presentation wasn’t a mere formality but was given deservedly to Obong Akan Udofia, in recognition of his numerous good deeds to the sons and daughters of Oro nation, efforts of human development, exemplary leadership and outstanding achievements in business.

He went further to thank Obong Akan Udofia for empowering the youths of Oron via various scholarships and educational grants over the years citing that a lot of them have been beneficiaries of said scholarships and grants.

In addition he stated that Obong Akan Udofia’s kind gesture was the foundation to the establishment of the Oro Union Scholarship Board and the Oro Digital Center which will seek to promote quality education in Oro Nation.

He finally called on all sons and daughters of AkwaIbom State especially those of the Oro extraction to contribute accordingly to the promotion and fulfilment of the above named projects.



In response Obong Akan Udofia aka AK PROSPERITY thanked the good people of Oron for their warm welcome and magnanimity. He emphasised that the award was one for the next generation and he would do everything within his power to continue to empower the next generation to be more and better equipped than his generation.



Mr. Udofia further teased that he is an adopted son of Oron citing his relationship with Sir. Asuquo Inuikim Obon and the enormous contributions the said relationship has brought to his business empire.

Obong Akan Udofia

He assured the people of Oron that the future of Akwa Ibom State rests solely in Oron. He envisioned that in few years to come, Oron would be compared to cities like Dubai and would be a center of tourist attraction the world over. Prosperity he said will begin from Oron.



The event equally saw the swearing in of new and returning executives of the Union, as well as various displays of the rich Oro culture and their cuisines.

Reported by Edwin Billy Akpabio