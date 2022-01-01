2022 Will Be a Year of Divine Breakthrough, Ochor Tells Constituents

Rt. Hon Ochor Christopher Ochor, member representing Ukwuani State Constituency and Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly

ASABA/Nigeria: The member representing Ukwuani State Constituency, and Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor Christopher Ochor, had felicitated with the people of Ukwuani, asking them to continue to have hope, and faith in God, as they enter the New Year, 2022.



The legislator stated this in his New Year message to the people of Ukwuani in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli, made available to the press on Friday, December 31, 2021.



He emphasized the fact that it’s the grace of God that had seen the people through the previous year, 2021, which was characterized with so many difficulties and incidents that impacted heavily on the people.



“God has brought us to see another year, a year I believe we will experience Devine visitation, that will override the pains of the year 2021.”



He pleaded that the people of the area should continue to be patient and continue their prayers for the development of the state, as the government was not unmindful of the pains they passed due to high cost of living in the country.



“I urge you to be patient as we enter this New Year, continue to pray for the state, and the government under the leadership of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for the strong delta we all desires.”



Hon Ochor assured the people that he will continue to join his colleagues in the hallowed chamber of the state Assembly to legislate on good governance, and for the welfare of the people of the state, especially the people of Ukwuani.



“As your representative in the hallowed chamber of the State Assembly, I will continue to do my best to protect your interests, by joining with my colleagues to legislate on good governance in our dear state.”

He also used the occasion to remind the people of their place in the 2023 National Elections, and encouraged them to ensure they register in the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Voters Registration exercise to be captured to enable them vote for their candidates in 2023 election.

“As we enter the year 2022, I have to remind you that we have entered another election year, and it’s a constitutional obligation that we participate in the electioneering processes that we usher in new government in 2023. I therefore urge you to go out and take part in the ongoing INEC Voters Registration exercise and get yourself registered to vote in 2023.” He said.