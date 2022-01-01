Delta 2023: 2022 OFFERS DELTANS AN OPPORTUNITY TO DETERMINE OUR COLLECTIVE DESTINY – Edevbie

Chief David Edevbie, former Delta State Commissioner for Finance and immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Former Commissioner for Finance and immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Chief David Edevbie has described 2022 as a year of decision that will offer Deltans the opportunity to determine the future of the State by consolidating on the achievements of the incumbent administration through their choice of his replacement.





The Governorship aspirant in his 2022 New Year message appealed to all Deltans to resolve to live together as one and avoid sowing the seeds of division and discord amongst one another.





“United, there is nothing we can not achieve, divided there is nothing we can do.”



According to him, “the decision we make in the next few months will determine whether we modernise and thrive in a way that benefits all Deltans or remain beholden to parochial interests. It’s time for us to develop a political culture where the elections will not be perceived as a circle to paint dark pictures about ourselves.





“We have a people to serve, an economy to build, and a State to develop. We must envision the future we desire for our dear State. Elections come and go, but Deltans, we shall continue to be. The more united we are, the stronger economy we can build.”





Edevbie, in his press statement, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the leadership of PDP in the state for keeping the party together as one of the most united State Party. “Delta State PDP is one of the few States in Nigeria without party crisis from the State to Local Government and Ward Level. It’s an uncommon achievement, and we can not take it for granted.”



While wishing Nigerians and Deltans a Happy New Year’ the Governorship aspirant said he is ready to offer leadership and build sustainable development that will leapfrog the economy of the State for the overall benefit of all Deltans and humanity.



Happy New Year, my dear brothers and Sisters, as we collectively look forward to the opportunity ahead of us. Happy New Year, the statement added.