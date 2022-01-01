Do Not Despair, Macaulay Enjoins, as Deltans Celebrate New Year

Comrade (Chief) Ovuozourie Macaulay

Former SSG and Okiroro of Isoko Land. AFHSN

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG) Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has charged Deltans to be hopeful in the new year as we look forward to a better year.



However, he noted that the people have to be united, vigilant, prayerful and supportive of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the year to be fruitful and joyous for all.



In a goodwill message issued in Asaba to mark the new year activities, he urged that Deltans must be peaceful, exhibit oneness and unity of purpose especially as the present administration enters a critical phase.



Besides, Macaulay argued that the period was key and critical; and thus was an opportunity for the people to be expressive and participatory in the State’s governance for the government to finish well and strong.



“We must as a deliberate act come together and rally behind the present administration with our prayers and collaboration to ensure that the government berths successfully at the end of the day.



Also, ahead of the 2023 governorship elections, Macaulay charged politicians in the State to conduct themselves in a manner devoid of acrimony and bitterness.



He enjoined governorship aspirants particularly within the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to show decorum in their campaigns stressing: “the time has come for issues to be addressed squarely; no more lies and campaign of calumny.



“Attention must be on factors that will promote peace, unity and development of the State. Those not prepared to abandon the path of lies, must be discouraged, checked and shown the way out.



“There is need for us to act as one family because upon the emergence of a candidate, we will need each other to achieve victory at the general elections.”



He prayed that as Deltans rejoice over the new year, the mercy and grace of God Almighty would be sufficient to see the people throughout the year even as he wished the people a healthy, peaceful and prosperous new year.



