OBONG AKAN UDOFIA BAGS UBOK UDOM ANNANG

A frontline 2023 governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akan Udofia, has been confered with the chieftaincy title of Ubok Udom Annang.



The event was the 98th birthday and thanksgiving Mass in honour of the Paramount Ruler of Essien Udim Local Government Area, Obong Cosmos Okon Akpan held at the Council Secretariat Grounds.



Obong Udofia was one of the 98 awardees to commemorate the 98th birthday of the longest serving monarch in Akwa Ibom.



At the ceremony attended by the Governor Udom Emmanuel, Obong Okon who has been the throne for 59 years, was installed as the Akwa Akuku Annang, the second largest ethnic group in the State.



In a remark, Governor Emmanuel announced N20m donation for the launch of Obong Cosmas Akpan Foundation in support of education of children, and a book ‘Not About the Power’, an autobiography of Obong Cosmas Akpan.



Governor Emmanuel thanked God for the life of the royal father and extolled his leadership qualities and contributions to the State’s creation, and peaceful disposition which enhanced unity amongst the Annang nation.

“I thank God that we are ending this year on a good note. We are celebrating a man who has ruled for several years, a man who was born 98 years ago and has been the Paramount Ruler longer than any man alive on the throne. If you see the documents for agitation of the creation of States, in all the people, trustees that signed that document he is the only man alive today. I am happy and grateful that at 98, he is very strong.’’ Governor Emmanuel said.



He commended Essien Udim local Government and the Annang nation for honouring their royal father.



The Governor congratulated the awardees, including the wife of the Governor, Dr. Martha Emmanuel and Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo.



In a chat with newsmen, Obong Akan Udofia thanked Obong Cosmos Akpan and the people of Annang nation for the honour.

Source: Michael Esu Facebook Timeline and the Facebook Handle of Ufan Akan Udofia