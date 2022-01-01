Work Together To Achieve A New Delta In 2023 – Angozi

WARRI/Nigeria: Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and 2023 Delta Governorship Aspirant, Chief Braduce Amakazi Angozi, has felicitated with the people of Delta State in the New Year, expressing his desire for a collective agenda to achieve a New Delta come 2023.

Chief Angozi in his New Year congratulatory message to Deltans made available to the Press, thanked God for protecting the life of Deltans and prayed for Devine provision for all, including residents of the state, so they would live a good and comfortable life in the year 2022.

He said, “I thank God and congratulate all Deltans for witnessing the New Year, 2022, and also prayed for Devine provision for us all to live a good and comfortable life throughout this year.”

Continuing, Chief Angozi said that the outgone year was characterized with a lot of uncertainties, but assured Deltans that the year 2022 will be a good year, noting its significance as it hosts activities in the run up of next election, stating that he expects a lot of good things to happen preparatory to the 2023 election.

“The year 2021 was with a lot of uncertainties, but by God’s Grace this year will be a good year, especially as it is the year before the next national elections, and I expect good things to happen as we prepare for the 2023 elections this year,” he stated.

He added that the year 2022 will be the beginning of his contract with Deltans to making a new state come May, 2023.

“My contract with you for a new Delta starts this year 2022 as we itch closer to 2023. In this vein, I appeal to you, that for us to collectively achieve the Delta of our dream, consolidating on the gains of the previous years of the creation of Delta State. Building on the achievements of the present Government under Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to institute a stronger Delta, we all have to be participants in the future of the state.

“This is the only way we can achieve together a Delta state that is strong, resilient, and economically strong, thus bringing prosperity at the door steps of everyone in the state, such that unity will be enforced through the spirit of consensus and cooperation, where every Deltan will see themselves as one indivisible and prosperous family, irrespective of ethnic background,” he reiterated.

Chief Angozi admonished Deltans against voter apathy, even as he called on Deltans to go get their PVCs, saying, “that is the only way you can choose your right choice of candidate to govern you.”

He said, “I appeal to you as we come close to the election, let us take the opportunity provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to register and obtain our Personal Voters Cards, PVC, as this is the only way we can exercise our franchise.”

He further reminded Deltans that going into the New Year, they should not enter the New year with anger and unforgiving spirit, quoting the late President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, who before stepping out of prison said;

“As I stand before the door to my freedom, I realise that if I do not leave my pain, anger and bitterness behind me, I will still be in prison”.

Self imprisonment is worse than that imposed.

How many are in self-inflicted pains today for lack of forgiveness?

How many of us have imprisoned ourselves inside the walls of anger and bitterness. ?

Holding grudges does not make you strong, it makes you bitter. Forgiveness does not make you weak, it sets you free.

Consider this while you are preparing to move into 2022.” He concluded.