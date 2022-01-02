AKAN UDOFIA BOOSTS SPORTS DEVELOPMENT IN NSIT IBOM WITH N6M; AS OAU UNITY CUP 2021 ENDS

The ancient village of Afaha Offiong in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom came alive on January 1st, 2022, when the 2021 edition of the Akan Udofia Unity Cup, sponsored by the leading Governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akanimo Udofia reached its grand finale and witnessed a massive turn out at the Nsit Ibom Township Stadium, Afaha Offiong.

Two-term Chairman of Nsit Ibom Local Government, Obong Victor Umondak, who led the more than 3,000 youths to the exciting Obong Akan Udofia’s Unity Cup, organized for the youths of the area, described Obong Udofia’s passion for youth development as unprecedented.

Performing the kickoff, Obong Akan Udofia, a prominent son of Afaha Offiong and frontline 2023 governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom, said he was overwhelmed with the turnout and the interest of youths in sports, which he identified as a powerful tool for Nigeria’s unity.

In attendance were youth leaders in Nsit Ibom, who expressed gratitude to Obong Udofia, a business magnate and Chief Executive Officer of Desicon Engineering Limited, adopting him as their sole gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming poll.

Performing the official kickoff of the tournament, the Nsit Ibom Governorship aspirant, Obong Akanimo Udofia urged the players to see the game as a friendly game and family competition, even as he pledged to continue sponsoring the annual football match, which will serve as a popular platform to promote the Community and bring recognition to the people.

Obong Akanimo Udofia thanked the organizing committee for a job well done in planning the football match from start to the grand finale without any casualties and pledged his unalloyed support to the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

He then donated the sum of N6m to the youths to continue what he described as: ”Akwa Ibom Prosperity for 2023 and beyond”.

Reacting on behalf of the committee, the chairman, Mr. Mfreke Ubokudom applauded Obong Akanimo Udofia, whom he hailed as the son of the soil, for sponsoring the 2021 edition of the tournament and prayed God to bless him abundantly.

The grand finale football match was played between Nung Obio Offiong and Nung Iyoho which saw Nung Iyoho emerging as the champion of the 2021 edition of the tournament. Nung Umana family clinched the third position.

The celebration was rounded up with a reception at the Late Bishop Dianabasi Umondak’s compound, Afaha Offiong where the leading Governorship aspirant in the State, Obong Akanimo Udofia celebrated the new year with his Nsit Ibom people.

Source: Akan Udofia Groups social media Facebook handles