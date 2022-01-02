WHY PDP CANNOT FAIL TO RESCUE NIGERIA – Gov Wike



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has again decried the deplorable state of affairs across the country that is encouraged by the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to provide effective leadership.

A report by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed that Governor Wike made the observation when he led a delegation of some elders and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Rivers State on a new year visit to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State in his country home in Umuobiakwa village on Sunday, January 2, 2022.



The governor noted how disheartening it has been for Nigerians, in parts of the country, to be left to fate in the hands of marauding abductors and killers, who are largely unchallenged or brought to book by the Federal Government that controls the security apparatus.



Governor Wike said what has become of Nigeria is not what the generality of Nigerians wished to have as a country.



The governor pointed out that there is the need to reverse the current situation by addressing the problem squarely and only the PDP is now trusted and expected to perform that function.



“And this is not the country we wish ourselves. No reasonable Nigerian will say that he is happy that as he wakes up in the morning, what you hear of is death.”



He said his concern about the appalling situation in the country is the reason why he stated in Bauchi over the weekend that God will not forgive PDP if it does not rescue the country from the poor governance foist on Nigerians by the APC.



“God will not forgive PDP. PDP has everything it takes to go for it now and make sure we rescue this country.”



Governor Wike explained that he chose the new year visit to his Abia State colleague governor because of the quality of friendship they share both on an official and personal level.



He described Governor Ikpeazu as a man of character, and a faithful ally who had provided support when it matters most and never allows disgrace to come to him.



Governor Wike also spoke of Ikpeazu as a true believer in the Nigeria project and supports everything that will foster development.



According to him, Governor Ikpeazu also championed the need to change of previous leadership of PDP to align with the expectation of Nigerians.



“There are people you have special relationship with. Yes, we are governors, no doubt about it. As governors too, we know how we relate. Ikpeazu is one of those I relate with officially and as a personal friends.



“You see, in life, money is not everything. Character is important. He is a man of character.”

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said it was a personal privilege and opportunity to host Governor Wike, whom he described as the flagship of governance in the country, as his new year guest.



He said in Abia State, the people share in Governor Wike’s concern for a better Nigeria. According to him, the country must be rescued from brinks.



“So that we don’t continue to drift to abyss, because a situation where you can no longer offer hope for your youth, a situation where your yesterday seems to be better than your tomorrow and certainly better than your today, is my definition of hopelessness.”



He noted that Governor Wike is determined and selfless leader who is not only focused on provision of infrastructure in his state, but also providing true leadership for them to emulate.



He said Governor Wike has the capacity to drive rectitude into the democratic process using the nation’s judicial system to address troubling national and constitutional issues.