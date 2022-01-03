New Year Visit: DELTA POLICE COMMISSIONER, ALI EXTOLS OMU ANIOMA’S LEADERSHIP QUALITIES

– By Patrick Ochei

Obi Martha Dunkwu (Omu Anioma and Nneoha) and CP Ari Mohammed Ali, Delta State Commissioner of Police (r), when the latter paid a new year visit to the Royal Mother at her Palace in Okpanam, Oshimili North LGA of Delta State

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Mohammed Ali has extolled the leadership qualities of Obi Martha Dunkwu (Omu Anioma and Nneoha), describing her as an undisputable mother to all and a pillar of culture and traditions.



He made this assertion when he visited the Royal Mother at her Palace in Okpanam, Oshimili North LGA of Delta State, in fulfillment of his earlier promise to visit when he honoured the Omu at the Command’s headquarters recently.



Mr. Ali after listening to the well vast Omu Dunkwu, concluded he had no doubt in his mind that God decided to keep her on the throne as Omu of Okpanam and Anioma for a purpose.



Eulogizing Omu Dunkwu for her cultural enthusiasm, charisma and developmental initiatives, CP Ari Mohammed prayed God to keep her strong and alive to be able to do more for humanity.



According to him, “This relationship must transcend beyond my being here as CP. I will continue to remember and cherish Obi Martha Dunkwu and the Omu Anioma Palace”, CP promised.



Meanwhile, the enthusiastic Obi Martha Dunkwu said, she took delight in receiving the Commissioner of Police to her Palace, maintaining it was a great honour he had done her.



As usual, she told the CP the story behind the Omu Institution and why the activities of the Omus are key to engendering peace and unity in any community within Anioma where the institution is only indigenous to.



She prayed for the CP to be granted wisdom by God, to pilot effective policing that will sustain the existing peace in the state and rid it of crimes.