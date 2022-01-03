SEN ATHAN ACHONU’S NEW YEAR MESSAGE TO NIGERIANS

Senator Athan Achonu’s New Year Message To Nigerians.

In this new year message, Senator Athan Achonu, a Nationalist and Businessman per excellence, encourages Nigeria and Nigerians to think home with investment in critical sectors in minds, so as to help reduce insecurity via sustainable employment opportunities through agriculture, ICT, manufacturing and education.



In the last two years, Senator Athan Achonu has popularised the *Aku Ruó Ulò* message across the SE.



*Aku Ruó Ulò* is a ‘think global, build local’ ideology inspired by Senator Athan Nneji Achonu (Ikemba) that positions the Igbo Nation as a critical, growth driven, technologicaly versed, wealth creating and industrialized population. It is a reminder of the authentic ingenuity of the South Easterners. It is built on the ‘gather to build’ ideology rather than that of ‘scatter’.



The Mission of Aku Ruo Ulo is to promote to the global community, an emerging market economy that will transition from a low- income- underdeveloped- neglected economy towards an industrialized economy that focuses on quality education, agriculture, IT, security, manufacturing with modern standards in a 4th Industrial Generation.



Akuruoulo is built on 7 Key Focal Areas-



▪︎Security

▪︎Infrastructure

▪︎Education

▪︎Agriculture

▪︎Manufacturing

▪︎Employment

▪︎Leadership



Happy New Year Nigerians



(C)Aku Ruó Ulò* Media