Imo News

SEN ATHAN ACHONU’S NEW YEAR MESSAGE TO NIGERIANS

Senator Athan Achonu’s New Year Message To Nigerians.

In this new year message, Senator Athan Achonu, a Nationalist and Businessman per excellence, encourages Nigeria and Nigerians to think home with investment in critical sectors in minds, so as to help reduce insecurity via sustainable employment opportunities through agriculture, ICT, manufacturing and education.

In the last two years, Senator Athan Achonu has popularised the *Aku Ruó Ulò* message across the SE.

*Aku Ruó Ulò* is a ‘think global, build local’ ideology inspired by Senator Athan Nneji Achonu (Ikemba) that positions the Igbo Nation as a critical, growth driven, technologicaly versed, wealth creating and industrialized population. It is a reminder of the authentic ingenuity of the South Easterners. It is built on the ‘gather to build’ ideology rather than that of ‘scatter’.

The Mission of Aku Ruo Ulo is to promote to the global community, an emerging market economy that will transition from a low- income- underdeveloped- neglected economy towards an industrialized economy that focuses on quality education, agriculture, IT, security, manufacturing with modern standards in a 4th Industrial Generation.

Akuruoulo is built on 7 Key Focal Areas-

▪︎Security
▪︎Infrastructure
▪︎Education
▪︎Agriculture
▪︎Manufacturing
▪︎Employment
▪︎Leadership

Happy New Year Nigerians

(C)Aku Ruó Ulò* Media

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.