AKAN UDOFIA INAUGURATES PIG, POULTRY FARM IN IKOT EKPENE

A business magnate and frontline 2023 governorship in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akan Udofia, says for Nigeria to be among the top economies of the world, young people must be at the forefront of global change, entrepreneurship and innovation.



Obong Udofia, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Desicon Engineering Limited, was speaking while inaugurating Taric Farm owned by Mr. Ime Udofia, a youth leader in Abiakpo Ikot Essien, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area.



The event coincided with the 80th birthday and thanksgiving service of Mr. Udofia’s mother, Mrs Alice Umo Essien, where Obong Akan Udofia described youth as the hope of the nation.



He said that if young people are adequately empowered, they can serve as key agents of socioeconomic development and peace of the country.



The governorship hopeful emphasized the need to include youth in decision making process and partnership in government to increase the public value of society.



According to him, the overall mandate of government will be delivered effectively and dividends of democracy judiciously enjoyed by the people, if the youths are fully engaged.



Obong Udofia said Akwa Ibom is blessed with hardworking youths who should be encouraged and supported especially in the area of entrepreneurship, which he identified as key to socioeconomic development of the State.



He promised to utilize the abundant opportunities in the small and medium scale businesses to create jobs for the youths and equip them with skill, if elected as the Governor in the 2023 elections.



The business mogul also promised to partner Mr. Ime Udofia to ensure the success of his enterprise, just as he congratulated his mother on her 80th birthday, wishing her more long life in good health to reap more fruit of her labour.

Receiving the Governorship aspirant, the Managing of Taric Farm, Mr. Ime Udofia thanked Obong Akan Udofia for honouring his mother on her birthday.



He described Obong Udofia as the first to visit his business premises and thanked the aspirant for patronizing him, which he said has motivated him to do more.



Mr. Udofia who is into pig and poultry farming, as well as animal rearing, has used the farm to create job opportunities for other youths in the community.



He thanked Obong Akan Udofia for his readiness to partner his business through his company, Desicon Engineering Limited.

Source: Michael Esu Facebook Timeline