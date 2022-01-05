NNPC Board: SEN OKADIGBO IS NEW CHAIR, AS PRES. BUHARI APPOINTS BOARD MANAGEMENT OF NNPC LTD

President Muhammadu Buhari (l) and Senator Margret Chuba Okadigbo (r)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Senator Margret Okadigbo as the new Board Chairman of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, NDDC.

Lady Margaret Okadigbo, who represented Anambra North senatorial district as Senator under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 7th Senate, from 2011 – 2015, is the wife of late former Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo, who was also running mate to President Buhari in the 2007 Presidential election, under the All Nigerian Peoples Party, ANPP.

A Statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), issued on January 5, 2022, confirming the appointment, as well as other NNPC related appointments made by President Buhari, reads:

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Board and Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, in accordance with the power vested in him under Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

Chairman of the Board is Senator Margret Chuba Okadigbo (South East), Mele Kolo Kyari, Chief Executive Officer, and Umar I. Ajiya, Chief Financial Officer.

Other Board Members are; Dr Tajudeen Umar (North East), Mrs Lami O. Ahmed (North Central), Mallam Mohammed Lawal (North West), Engr. Henry Obih (South East), Barrister Constance Harry Marshal (South South), and Chief Pius Akinyelure(South West).

The appointments take effect from the date of the incorporation of the NNPC Limited.

Also appointed are Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

They are: Dr Nuhu Habib (Kano), Executive Commissioner, Development and Production, Dr Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (Imo), Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning, Capt. Tonlagha Roland John (Delta), Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, and Jide Adeola (Kogi), Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

Earlier appointed are the Board Chairman, CEO, Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management, and Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts.

New appointees at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority are Francis Alabo Ogaree (Rivers), Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing, Mustapha Lamorde (Adamawa), Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, Mansur Kuliya (Kano), Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, Bashir Sadiq (Sokoto), Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration, and Dr Zainab Gobir (Kwara), Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

They join the Board Chairman, Executive Director, Downstream Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, the CEO, and Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, who had earlier been appointed.

For Midstream and Downstream Infrastructure Fund, new Council Members are; Mr Effiong Abia (Akwa Ibom), Bobboi Ahmed (Adamawa), and Engr. Abdullahi Bukar (Katsina).

It will be recalled that President Buhari had last September written the Senate on the administrative structure amendments to the Petroleum Industry Act, which included appointment of Non-Executive Board Members, removal of the Ministries of Petroleum and Finance from the Board of the two new institutions, and appointment of Executive Directors.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

January 5, 2022

The appointment of Senator Margret Okadigbo as NNPC Board Chairman, means that President Muhammadu Buhari has dropped Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, who had already been named as Chairman of the Board of NNPC Ltd, in a similar Statement issued by Femi Adesina, on September 19, 2021.



The President, who also replaced Senator Ararume, who appears to be the major and only casualty of this Board reshuffle, with Engr. Henry Obih as the representative of the South East, in the NNPC Board, had suspended the inauguration of the earlier board and management headed by Senator Ararume, scheduled for November 23, 2021, till further notice, in a statement issued by Boss Mustspha, Secretary to the Federal Government, SGF.