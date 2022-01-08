January 8, 2022

Press Statement

2023: We Have Not Zoned Our Presidential Ticket -PDP

The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to comments and speculations from certain individuals claiming that our Party has zoned its Presidential ticket to a particular part of the country.

This is completely misleading as it does not in any way represent the position of our Party.

For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned it Presidential ticket to any part of the country.

The PDP is a political party founded on democratic principles and every action of the Party, including zoning, is based on extensive consultations, discussions and consideration of all the issues as well as the various tendencies and interests across the nation, with the main objective of ensuring that the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our nation are reinforced and promoted.

The PDP therefore urges Nigerians, our teeming members and supporters to completely disregard the unfounded zoning claims as being peddled. Our Party also cautions those behind the claims to desist forthwith.

The PDP thanks Nigerians across board for the overwhelming interest they have in our Party as their sure platform to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from misrule and urges them to remain united and focused as we join forces for the task ahead.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary