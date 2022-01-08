GOV WIKE HAS SET RIVERS ON THRESHOLD OF DEVELOPMENT – Nsirim

*** Urges Journalists To Be Part Of NEW Vision History

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has set the State on the threshold of a development agenda that catalyses progress in all facets of life, the State Information and Communications Commissioner, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has said.



He, therefore, charged journalists in Rivers State to work to be part of Governor Nyesom Wike’s agenda to build a society where everyone will be safe and happy.



The Commissioner was speaking at a dinner he held for members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Rivers State Council, at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Port Harcourt, on Friday, 7/1/2022, night.



“Governor Wike stands tall among Governors in the country. He has used the NEW Vision blueprint to progressively rewrite history that has made every Rivers citizen proud.



” Governor Wike’s legacy projects speak for themselves. As Information Commissioner, I don’t need to embark on propaganda because the facts speak for themselves.



“We as agenda setters for the world must always rise up against partisanship and pecuniary benefits to speak the truth at all times.



” Journalists must not allow themselves to serve as dump sites for unverified information that anoints those who play to the gallery as social crusaders.



“As preparations for 2023 general elections begin, the Media should not succumb to yellow journalism by promoting campaign of calumny.



” Media practitioners have a God-given assignment to promote good governance and every practitioner’s role will be judged by posterity,” he stated.



The Commissioner advised journalists to adhere to the rule of thumb for media practitioners which states that facts are sacred, comments free.



Nsirim urged journalists in the State to strive to make inputs that would speak for them as people who also contributed to the development of Rivers State during the administration of Governor Wike.



He thanked journalists in the State for the cooperation given to him since he assumed office as Commissioner for Information and urged them to always protect the integrity of the profession.

Speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Independent Publishers Association (RIVPA), the Publisher of the Port Harcourt Telegraph newspaper, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke thanked the Commissioner for recognising the role of journalists and bringing them together in such a forum.

Hon. (Chief) Ogbonna Nwuke

He expressed the commitment of members of the Association to the realisation of the development agenda of the State Government under Governor Wike.



The Chairman Caretaker Committee of the NUJ in the State, Mr. Amaechi Okonkwo thanked the state Government for the gesture and pledged the cooperation of journalists towards building a better Rivers State.



The Vice President, South-South of the NUJ, Mr. Opaka Dokubo called for unity among journalists in the State to achieve set goals and commended the State Government for the gesture.

Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant, media,

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.



7/1/2022.