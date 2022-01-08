GOV WIKE IMPLORES NIGERIAN ARMED FORCES TO END ILLEGAL OIL REFINING IN RIVERS

The Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has implored the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies to end illegal bunkering and artisanal refining in the State



Governor Wike made the call during the special Juma’at prayer in commemoration of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the State Central Mosque in Port Harcourt on Friday.



The Governor, who was represented by the Special Assistant on Schools Sports, Barr. Aribitonye Mohammed Okiri said there is need for the Armed Forces to look into the new dynamics of challenges in the areas of environmental degradation in the State and work to promote government policies to end the challenges of black soot.



The governor emphasized black soot now portend a major threat to health of Nigerians and foreigners living in the State. To this end, he urged the Armed Forces to collaborate with the State government to end the environmental menace caused by those engaged in illegal bunkering and artisanal refining.



He assured the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies in the State of his administration’s continued support.



Governor Wike noted that his government has continue in its good stride to promote the welfare of the Legionnaires, and security operatives who daily pay the supreme price to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

Earlier, the Chief Iman of the Rivers State Central Mosque, Iman Malik Yahya Tanko, urged Moslem faithful to live a life of gratitude to Allah.



“We appreciate Allah for the gift of life. We must remain content and live peacefully with our neighbors. Never be overtaken by evil but live your lives in love, peace and brotherliness.”, he said.



An Inter-Denominational Church Service for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is scheduled to hold on Sunday 9th January 2021 at Our Lady of Holy Rosery (CEWA), Rumuibekwe by 10am. And a grand-final celebration on Saturday 15th January, 2022 at the Isaac Boro Park Cenotaph with parades and wreath Laying activities.

Juliana Masi

Press Officer

Office of the Secretary to the State Government1