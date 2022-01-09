ELUMELU EMPOWERS TWO YOUTHS WITH COMPLETE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS WORTH N7MILLION

In his avid resolve to ensure engagement of Youths in gainful endeavors, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has empowered two youths, talented in music, with complete musical instruments.

The Youths, Udeh Vincent Ifeanyi and Oseh Samuel Odiogor are musicians from Onicha-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State who were in dire need of the very instruments presented to them by the Minority Leader to move their callings forward.

Chief Nkem Okwuofu, Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Saturday January 7, 2022, on behalf of Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, presented the sets of musical instruments, worth seven million Naira (#7, 000,000) to the beneficiaries, in a brief, but impressive ceremony held at Onicha- Uku.

Instruments handed over to the two young musicians included; 10 pieces of AKLT wired microphones, 2 Sets of Yahama Drum Set, 4 pieces of Senhenzxer Wireless Microphones, 4 pieces of lead Guitar Strong, 2 pieces of Bass Guitar Strong, 2 pairs of Sub Speaker, 4 pieces of Power Amplifiers, 4 pieces of Yamaha Keyboard/Piano, 3 pairs of Sound Prince Speakers and 2 sets of Power Generators.

Also presented are; 2 pieces of 24 Channel Flax Mixers, 2 pieces of General (Sumec 400E²), 2 rolls of Speaker Wires and 15 pieces of Speaker Plugs.

Presenting the instruments, Chief Okwuofu commended Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu for always doing those things that pleases the people and said that it all started when the Youths paid him a visit last month and requested for his assistance towards acquiring the musical instruments.

She said that the Minority leader, having been convinced of their need for the instruments, gave his firm promise.

“He fulfilled his promise to them by procuring all the instruments needed for their musical career and today, am privileged to hand over the brand new equipment to them on his behalf,” Chief Okwuofu said.

Okwuofu described Elumelu who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, as a pride to Delta State, saying that she identifies with him because of his humility and good deeds for the betterment, not only for the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, but for Deltans and Nigerians in general.

While admonishing the beneficiaries to put the musical instrument into good use for their own benefit and to the glory of God, the renowned Political Leader, urged the youths in the Federal Constituency not to relent in their prayers for Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, saying that their prayers and support are needed for them to continue to do more for the people.

Speaking on behalf of the Youths of Onicha-Uku, the Community Youth leader, Mr. Adu Akaduchieme Michael commended Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu for his kind gesture and said, though, Elumelu is known for such good gestures, the youth of the community are marveled and appreciates greatly the empowerment of the talented youths with expensive and up to date musical instruments that would be of immense assistance to the furthering of their chosen field of Endeavors.

The two beneficiaries, Udeh Vincent Ifeanyi and Oseh Samuel Odiogor, who were visibly elated, expressed their joy and appreciation to the Minority leader and said that what they thought was a joke has come out to be a great source of establishing and settling them in their field of endervour.

While commending Chief Nkem Okwuofu for her motherly role in the whole scenario, the beneficiaries promised to put the instruments into good use for their own betterment, that of their families and the society at large, even as they pledged to uphold Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and the State Governor in prayers at all times.

Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Project Monitoring, Hon. Charles Ogedi, Legislative Aide to the Minority Leader, Ms. Bridget Modebe, Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Alex Ajumuka, Legislative and the Director General Elumelu Campaign Organisation, Barr. Tony Okiebunor was among personalities at the event.