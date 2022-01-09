Maris Public Lecture 2022: PREPARATIONS IN TOP GEAR

Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, Secretary, Maris Trust Council

Preparations for the 2022 edition of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture have commenced in earnest, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, Secretary to Maris Trust Council, organisers of the event, has said.



Speaking at the weekend in Asaba, Delta State, Comrade Egugbo noted that the public service lecture remains unique being conceptualised to dissect issues affecting the society with a view to proffering workable solutions to them.



He explained that topic for the annual lecture and the guest lecturer are arrived at through a rigorous process that is often mindful of the objective of helping to fashion a better society by enriching the knowledge reservoir and setting relevant agenda.



“To the glory of God, we wish to let committed patrons and enthusiastic participants in the annual Maris Public Service Lecture know that the lecture this year will hold on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.



“By the grace of God, every Wednesday before Easter Sunday, which you may call Holy Wednesday is the lecture date, and this is not only to reflect the solemnity of the period, it is a time for sober reflections, a period for prayers and meditation.



“It is a very serious period in the Christian calendar and the lecture series was designed to raise topical issues, address the challenges of the society with a view to making the society and our world better.



“Asaba, Delta State is the proud host of the lecture because the Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has made the capital city and all parts of the state ideal centres for positive socio-economic activities.



“On behalf of the Chairman, Maris Trust Council, Chief (Sir) Kenneth Olise, members of the Trust Council, our benefactors and participants at the annual lecture from within and outside the country, we say thank you Governor Okowa and all Deltans for supporting us in different ways in making the annual event one that people from different parts of the world look forward to.”

Egugbo was, however, silent on the topic for the lecture and also kept the identity of the guest lecturer to his chest, saying that the Council was still at the stage of putting finishing touches to the plans.

“As one of the most attended, most publicised and most acceptable public service lectures in this part of the world, a number of topics have been suggested for this year’s lecture, names of potential guest lecturers and discussants have also been suggested, but we are going through them because the society expects a lot from us.



“At present, we are prayerful, relying on God for guidance to get it right; so, we cannot tell you for now who will deliver the Maris Public Service Lecture for Year 2022.



“For now, we have a definite date and we know that it will hold in Asaba, but the rest will be made public very soon; thus we sue for patience and ask for your prayers, ” Egugbo said.



On sponsorship of the lecture, he further said, “We are working to make the society better and no sacrifice will be too much, but we rely on God to use people of goodwill to make it possible.



“However, I can tell you that it may be difficult but we have faith in Him; it is His project, and He will provide.



“We thank those He has used and He is using to support us. We cannot mention names of all our faithful supporters, but we remember them in our prayers.”