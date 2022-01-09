REVD HON FRANCIS WAIVE CALLS ON PROF OSINBAJO TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria (l) and Revd. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, Honorable member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives (r)

The Honorable member of the House of Representatives from Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 Presidential election on the Platform of the All Progressives Congress APC.

In a Press Release personally signed by the lawmaker yesterday, Rev Hon Waive who is the only APC member of the House from Delta State opined that the nobody from the PDP can match the candidacy of Prof Osinbajo adding that the Vice President will win the 2023 elections with ease from the APC.

The Lawmaker who is the Deputy Chairman of the House Committe on Power as well as Chairman Nigeria Niger Parliamentary Friendship Group called on APC leaders to do the needful and support Prof Osinbajo if the party is to win the 2023 Presidential election.

He said that the Vice President has displayed all the character traits of a good leader adding that he has being a trustworthy and loyal deputy to President Mohammedu Buhari.

He pointed out that Prof Osinbajo has proven capacity to turn the fortunes of this country around building on the foundation laid by the present administration.

Nigeria he says need a younger leader like Prof Osinbajo who has the presence of mind, vast contacts around the country and respect for the multi ethnic and multi religious dimensions of our country. Prof Osinbajo’s intellectual dept, managerial abilities, patience and tolerance is what our country needs at this crucial time in our history he emphasized.

Rev Hon Waive therefore called on all people of goodwill to pray and work for the emergence of Prof Osinbajo as President of Nigeria come 2023