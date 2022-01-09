WE WILL NOT FORGET THE SACRIFICES OF OUR ARMED FORCES – Gov Wike

The Rivers State Government says it would continue to remember the Sacrifices made by the Country’s Armed Forces.



The State Chief Executive, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike stated this during the Thanksgiving Mass/Inter-Denominational Church Service in Commemoration of the year, 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa(CIWA) Rumuibekwe, Port Harcourt on Sunday 9th January, 2022.



Speaking through his Deputy, Governor Wike said the State Government had always intentionally and vigorously supported our security agencies in pursuant of their duties, for the security and peace of the State, adding that last week the sum of 30 million naira was released to the families of three Police men who lost their lives while carrying out their duties.



“We cannot forget the sacrifices made by our men and women and so we will continue to support our veterans and the families of those who fought for the survival, unity and freedom of this nation. We will continue to show this love, that is why this service was held to reassure them that the memories of their loved ones will not go away”. Governor Wike further stressed.



According to Governor Wike, he would never stop supporting our armed forces and security agencies so that they would continue to work efficiently to ensure peace in all the parts of Rivers State, noting that in the past few years there has been a great improvement in the security situation in Rivers State.



“We want to go forward and better than it is, because it is only when there is peace development can continue, it is when there is peace that we can have investors to come in and provide jobs for our teaming youths”. The Governor quipped.



The Governor expressed gratitude to Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese of the Catholic Church and the Chaplaincy for hosting the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Thanksgiving Mass/Inter Denominational Church Service.

In his Sermon which centred on the theme: “Remembrance”. The Officiating Priest Rev. Msgr. (Dr) Pius Kii said remembrance was a dynamic movement in two dimensions, and a reminder to the people about what God had done in order to generate an attitude of gratitude, adding that it was what the Armed Forces Remembrance Day signifies.

According to the Priest we must remember, the sacrifices and sufferings of our great men and women in the Armed Forces, those who had died in war, as well as the veterans who fought alongside our fallen heroes, stressing that we owe them a debt of gratitude because they sacrificed their lives for the freedom we enjoy today.

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press

Office of the Deputy Governor

Sunday, 9th January 2022.