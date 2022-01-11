Date: 11/01/2022

Akpodoro: Ex-‘warlord’ Or Vicious Busybody Ethnic Jingoist, Mischief-Maker



It has become necessary for the Movement for Stronger Delta (MSD) to intervene again by calling attention to another devious, stage-managed, vicious outing also directed at the person of His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, and this time by a self-styled warlord; a certain fellow called A. Eshanekpe Israel, also said to be nicknamed Akpodoro.



An online medium quoted the so-called warlord, in a story headlined: “Urhobo Ex-Militant Leader Advises Okowa To Emulate Ibori On Equitable Development”, as saying in “a statement issued by the former warlord in Abuja, Tuesday, stressing the need for Governor Okowa to spread development equitably to all parts of the state.”



It is not difficult for us at MSD and indeed all other right-thinking observers, to see through the dishonesty in the intentions and motives of this attention seeker, which he vividly encapsulated in his sneaky statement to spite the person of Governor Okowa and bring him on a collision course with the amiable and respected former Governor and foremost PDP leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.



What the nosy parker will never come to terms with, because of his somewhat shadowy precedents, is that both administrations have different challenges peculiar to each and both leaders as they have different management styles, apparently fashioned and honed by the existential vicissitudes and complexities that defined their political trajectory.



Therefore, for a man whose IQ and world view devolves from the prism of ‘warlord moniker’, how does one even begin to educate the seemingly expurgated mercenary about the intricacies and challenges that governors face in their respective tenures?



The loquacious fellow misfired big time when speaking like an opposition party agent and he lied when he disingenuously advised Governor Okowa “to spread development equitably to all parts of the state.”



Indeed, this is the point that blew the lid off the malicious intention of this wily “warlord”, because Deltans are well aware of the uncommon commitment of their Governor towards the even spread of development projects across the 25 local governments of the state and each of the three senatorial districts.



The evidences abound and are verifiable by persons with unadulterated motives and not one with a biography of prejudiced violence and an apparent desire to vent analogous harm on the person of Governor Okowa to please his paymasters.



Akpodoro’s so-called press release is an erroneous appearance based on deception to create a false impression of animosity between Chief Ibori and Governor Okowa. Unfortunately for him, he does not know, or perhaps he was too young to know that Ibori and Okowa have come a long way in politics; a relationship that culminated in Chief Ibori becoming governor and Okowa serving in many portfolios as commissioner at different times in that administration.



Who will tell this inventor of something that does not correspond with the known or observable facts, that Ibori and Okowa have consistently and committedly worked together to achieve the current brand that PDP enjoys in Delta State and which, translated in simple parlance means: Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta?



Who will tell him that it is this spirit of love and commitment to the PDP that did not make PDP an orphan in the days that Chief Ibori was in-situ, because of the capable lieutenants like Senator Okowa, among numerous others, that kept the Delta PDP family intact and formidable enough to fence off all oppositions.



MSD believes that Akpodoro has just made himself a laughing stock with his savage, rancorous, brutal, spiteful and sadistic press statement.



It is uncharitable for this ethnic jingoist and “warlord,” whose importance is uncertain, to seek to bring in ethnic sentiment in the matter of a political party whose existence has collapsed and transcended all ethnic coloration.



It is an open secret that Governor Okowa has operated based on the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria (as amended), and has committedly followed the statutes of the PDP, as well as fulfilling the Beijing affirmative action for women in appointments.



There’s no government anywhere in Nigeria today, that has recognized women and honoured them with appointments the way Governor Okowa has done. Check out the local governments, it’s only in Delta PDP and most admirably in the administration of Governor Okowa, that women have emerged in a large number as Vice Chairmen in the local Councils, with at least no fewer than three women as councilors in several LGAs.



We ask the ethnic apologist Akpodoro: “How many women vice chairmen in Delta Central are of Okowa’s Ika extraction?” This is the height of mischief-making and crying wolf where there’s none.



Let’s admonish Akpodoro and his ilk that PDP in Delta State will, in the fullness of time, resolve issues through its well-structured political resolution system that has kept the party in the state united, strong and all conquering.



We also urge Akpodoro to leave our good-natured leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, out of his frustrations BECAUSE Delta State is in safe hands and the Okowa administration is building solidly on the Ibori legacies to achieve and deliver a #Stronger Delta for all Deltans going forward.



That indeed, is The SIMPLE Agenda.





MSD