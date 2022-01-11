PRESS STATEMENT

Take Your Work Serious, Obuah Charges RIWAMA Service Providers



The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has appealed to Service Providers working with the Agency to show more commitment to their work as the Agency would not condone any form of laxity or indolence in the new year.



Speaking while addressing Service Providers working with the Agency on Monday, Bro. Obuah said the Agency would not compromise its standards and set objectives of keeping the state clean and healthy at all times, urging all hands to be on deck to realize the objectives.



He said the essence of the meeting was for physical identification of all Service Providers, rob minds and chart the way forward towards efficient and effective service delivery to the people and government of the state.



Bro. Obuah stated that the Agency was not unmindful of the enormous challenges faced by the Service Providers, particularly with the rising cost of gas and equipment but however, he urged them to put in their best to make the state clean.



“We shall appreciate those that are working hard and also see how we can increase their job scope. If we cannot increase the money, we can increase the job scope so that they can use the same resources to clean up and make something”, he said.



The RIWAMA boss told the gathering which had in attendance, all principal officers as well as Special Assistants and Personal Assistants to the Sole Administrator, that the coverage of RIWAMA has now been limited to Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.



“What this means is that we are supposed to be experts in these areas we have been limited to. The government cannot entertain excuses, and so you must all deploy your best to make our work efficient and effective”, he stressed.



“For you, any area you are working on, you have somebody by your side or someone in the adjoining streets. If you discover that somebody’s job is not being done, help us by calling the office and say the job has not been done.



“You are not reporting such people but you are doing good to the Agency and to the government, because we may not be everywhere at the same time”, he said, adding that the Agency under his watch is determined to succeed and leave a good legacy when he quits the scene.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator who is also the immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, expressed his desire to replicate the successes recorded when he led the party, adding that RIWAMA would not be an exception if all Service Providers working with the Agency give him the needed support.



Bro. Obuah also disclosed that because of the approach of the rainy season, the Agency is working hard to ensure that all dumpsites are properly maintained, adding that the Agency would do well to maintain existing dumpsites rather than building a new one, which is very costly.





Jerry Needam



Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah,

Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).



Tuesday, January 11, 2022.