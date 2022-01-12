Armed Forces Remembrance Day: GOV WIKE TO LEAD OTHERS IN LAYING WREATH, ON SATURDAY, JAN 15

As final touches are being put in place to ensure a memorable conclusion of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration on Saturday 15th January in Rivers State, the State Government says it is good to show support and celebrate the nations armed forces and their families.



Speaking to newsmen during the inspection of the venue for the grand-finals for the Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo said, the annual ceremony serves as an avenue for both the Government and citizens to appreciate the Armed Forces for their patriotic service to our nation and humanity.



Accompanied by members of the Central Planning Committee for the annual event, Dr Danagogo said, the State is ready for the Remembrance Day Ceremony as he disclosed that Governor Nyesom Wike is expected to review the parade and lead in the wreath-laying ceremony.



“We shall have the parade to remember, honour and celebrate those who have given their lives for the peace and security of this country as well as lay wreath for those who died on the line of duty.



“We should expect a superlative and entertaining celebration. We invite all and sundry to be part of the event on Saturday, 15th January, 2022 at the Isaac Boro Park Cenotaph by 10am,” he said.

He added that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed during the ceremony.



The Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day is set aside for sober reflections on the significance of the armed forces to the country and to pay tribute to service men and veterans.



Juliana Masi

Office of the Secretary to the State Government

Rivers State