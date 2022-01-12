Media, News, NUJ, Rivers News

RIVERS NUJ ELECTION HOLDS TOMORROW, JAN 13

PRESS RELEASE

NUJ RIVERS COUNCIL ELECTION HOLDS TOMORROW

The rescheduled 7th Triennial Conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, holds tomorrow, Thursday, January 13, 2022.

The Conference is expected to elect officers to pilot the affairs of the council for the next three years.

A statement jointly signed by the chairman of the credentials committee, Victor Tew and secretary, Comrade Ogboka Chris Umeda said the conference will hold at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt at 9am prompt.

The statement advised delegates to arrive the venue of the conference promptly for accreditation.

The statement further advised delegates to conduct themselves orderly as all the necessary mechinaries have been put in place to ensure a free, fair, credible and orderly poll.

The Credentials Committee warns that it will not condone any disorderly behaviour from any quarters.

It advised all those who have no business with the conference to steer clear of the venue to avoid unpleasant consequences.

Comrade Victor Tew, Chairman, NUJ Credentials Committee

