RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Obuah Says Wastes’ll Be Noticed In Parts Of P/Harcourt From Friday, Jan 14

PRESS STATEMENT

RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Obuah Says Wastes Will Be Noticed In Some Parts Of Port Harcourt From Friday, January 14



…Says RIWAMA Has Challenges With Its Dumpsites, Leading To Closure



… Assures That The Agency Is Working On Acquiring New Dumpsites



The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, Bro. Felix Obuah has explained why wastes will be noticed in some parts of Port Harcourt, the State Capital and its environs from Friday, January 14, 2022.



Bro. Obuah shortly after an official visit to the affected dumpsites, revealed that the Agency’s dumpsites have been closed down, assuring that efforts are being made to acquire new dumpsites, so as to commence full evacuation of wastes in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital, and its environs, within 48 hours.



The RIWAMA boss explained that evacuation of wastes will be delayed from Friday, January 14, 2022 due to the permanent closure of the Agency’s major dumpsites



Bro. Obuah appealed to residents in Port Harcourt and its environs especially from the affected areas where wastes would be noticed to bear with the Agency as everything humanly possible is being done to ensure that new dumpsites are acquired and put back to use without delay, and evacuation of wastes would commence in earnest.



The RIWAMA Sole Administrator further called on residents in the affected areas to observe sanitary decorum and not to take undue advantage of the situation to dump their wastes indiscriminately.



While expressing thanks to them for their understanding, Bro. Obuah assured that the Agency would not relent in its effort to ensure that the State is kept clean at all times.



The Sole Administrator of RIWAMA reminded residents and those doing business in the State that dumping of wastes on the median remained prohibited, warning that anyone caught dumping wastes on the median and outside government approved hours of 6pm to 12midnight, would be arrested and prosecuted





Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah,

Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).



Thursday, January 13, 2022