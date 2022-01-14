PRESS STATEMENT

Soot: Rt. Hon. Dekor Lauds Gov Wike On Proactive Measures To Checkmate Illegal Bunkerers



The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for steps being taken to tackle the activities of illegal refining of crude oil products popularly called ‘Kpo-fire’ by declaring those behind the illegal business wanted and personally visiting sites of the illegal business in Ikwerre and Emohua Local Government Areas of the State.



Rt. Hon. Dekor, who is the member representing Khana/Gokana in the House of Representatives made the commendation while addressing a cross section of Rivers youths in Abuja.



He said the proactive steps taken by Governor Wike to declare those behind the illegal business of Kpo-fire wanted, apprehending many others and his visit to some sites of the illegal business would drastically reduce the menace of soot in the State.



“You all know that the State has been battling the challenge of soot worsened by the illegal business of refining petroleum products, popularly called kpo-fire.



“You are also aware of the agony, pains and sicknesses associated with the environmental hazard which has regularly contaminated the air in our dear state with devastating health implications.



“But thank God for the swift intervention of the Governor and the successes recorded so far.



“You will recall, His Excellency has in his new year broadcast promised to tackle head-on illegal crude oil refining activities in the state for the collective health survival of Rivers people.



“It is in view of this, that I want to thank the Governor for his prompt action taken towards addressing this ugly trend,” he said.



Rt. Hon. Dekor, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities called on all community leaders to join the State Governor in the struggle to bring an end to illegal crude oil refining activities in their localities to end the menace of soot in Rivers State by reporting those behind the illegal business in their communities to the law enforcement agencies.



The federal lawmaker also appealed to his constituents not to indulge in illegal crude oil refining activities, warning that anyone caught would be made to face the full weight of the law.



He said the noticeable blanket of soot in the skies across the state and in our homes and on clothes are largely due to the upsurge in illegal bunkering business in the Niger Delta of which Rivers State appears to be one of the epicenters.



Rt. Hon. Dekor condemned ‘kpo-fire’ business which is a local oil process of heating the crude in fabricated oven to extract petroleum products while the residuals are released into the environment not minding the implication on the ecosystem and the health of the citizenry.



He noted with great concern that even when you walk on bare foot in your home, the sole of your feet turns black, wash your clothes and hang same outside, they are stained with black particles, you wipe your face with white handkerchief and it turns black, so are we inhaling this dangerous black particles daily, which is very dangerous to our health.



Rt. Hon. Dekor also frowned on the seeming reluctance of the federal government and the relevant agencies in doing something to mitigate the menace of soot in the Niger Delta and urged them to wake up to their responsibility to protect the lives of the people and those living in the region and the environment.





RT. HON. DUM DEKOR MEDIA TEAM



January 14, 2022