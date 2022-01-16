PDP GOVERNORS MEET IN P/HARCOURT, MONDAY, JAN 17, TO CONSOLIDATE ON RESCUE, REBUILD NIGERIA PROJECT





January 16, 2022



PRESS STATEMENT

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu (left); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Douye Diri (Bayelsa); Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Deputy Governor of Zamfara, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, during a meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum. PHOTO: NAN

PDP GOVERNORS MEET IN PORT HARCOURT TO CONSOLIDATE ON RESCUE AND REBUILD NIGERIA PROJECT



The PDP Governors Forum will hold a Special Meeting on Monday 17th January 2022 at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt , the first in the new year.



The meeting will review the state of the States, the state of the nation and readiness of the PDP to provide the necessary leadership to RESCUE and REBUILD Nigeria.



All the elected PDP Governors are expected to attend the meeting to be presided over by the Chairman of the Forum, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR .



The meeting will be preceded by a Gala night to be hosted by the Chief Host, His Excellency, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – CON



The PDP Governors are working in concert and consultations with other leaders of the party and in particular

the Senator Dr Iyorchia Ayu led National Executive Committee of PDP to craft a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s positive rebirth. Dr Ayu has been invited to attend the Port Harcourt meeting to hold consultations with the Governors on strategies for executing the Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria project.



Hon CID Maduabum, LL.M

Director General

PDP Governors Forum