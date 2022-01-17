NSIRIM CONSOLIDATES PEACE, AS NUJ RIVERS ELECTION HOLDS TOMORROW, JAN 18; CANDIDATES SIGN PEACE PACT

Ahead of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Chapter elections scheduled to take place tomorrow, Tuesday 18th January, 2022, candidates met at the office of the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim to sign peace pact.

In attendance at the meeting were the immediate past Chairman, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley, who is recontesting the position for a second term, Comrade Paul Bazia Nsaneh, immediate past Vice Chairman, who is now contesting against Comrade Stanley Job for the Chairmanship position, Comrade Opaka Dokubo, NUJ Zone F (S/South) Zonal Vice President, Comrade Amaechi Ojonkwo, Chairman of the Rivers NUJ Care-taker Committee appointed by the National Secretariat, in the wake of the previously botched election and the expiration of the tenure of the past NUJ Rivers Exco, and Comrade Victor Tew, Chairman Rivers NUJ Credentials Committee for the elections, amongst others.

In seperate statements issued by Comrade Stanley Job Stanley, the Candidate of the Consolidation Team and Comrade Paul Bazia Nsaneh, Candidate of the Liberation Team, both contestants hailed the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, himself a former NUJ Rivers Chairman, for his commitment and determination to ensure that the lingering crisis which had truncated the election was resolved and peace was achieved which has now paved the way for a hitch free elections.

They also expressed their gratitude to the Rivers NUJ Elders Council, with special mention for Hon Ogbonna Nwuke and Elder Ignatius Chukwu; as well as VP Zone F, (South South Zone, Comrade Opaka Dokubo for their untiring efforts at ensuring a harmonious union, ahead of the election.

While appealing to their various loyalists to sheathe their swords, desists from further innuendos, in the spirit of the peace pact, since the election was not a do or die affair, and also turn out enmasse, as true gentleman of the press and watchdog of society, to deliver a free, fair and credible Election, both candidates urged their supporters to accept the decisions and resolutions agreed by all parties, as a necessary sacrifice for the good of their beloved Union, describing it as the application of the famous Doctrine Of Necessity, which the Elders and the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, had invoked for the Union to move forward.

Following the resolution of the crisis and the decision of the contending parties to embrace peace and commit themselves as signatories to a peace pact, the River NUJ issued a Press statement officially confirming that the 7th Triennial Conference of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, which had commenced on August 13, 2021, but had to be resched, will now be concluded tomorrow, with the Election of a new Executive Council for the Rivers NUJ, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The statement, jointly signed by the Chairman of the Credentials Committee, Mr Victor Tew and Secretary, Comrade Ogboka Chris Umeda, reads:

The 7th Triennial Conference of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ holds tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



This is sequel to the resolution of all contending issues that led to the several postponement of the election.



A statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Credentials Committee, Mr Victor Tew and Secretary, Comrade Ogboka Chris Umeda said the rescheduled election holds at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt at 9am.



While the Credentials Committee restates its avowed commitment to ensuring a free, fair and credible polls, delegates are expected to comport themselves.



The statement further advised those who have no business with the conference to steer clear of the conference venue to avoid unpleasant consequences from security agencies already deployed to ensure a hitch-free exercise.





Comrade Victor Tew, Chairman Rivers NUJ

Credentials Committee

Signed:



Mr. Victor Tew,

Chairman



Comrade Ogboka Chris Umeda,

Secretary



Rivers NUJ Credentials Committee

17/01/2022

Additional report and photos from Joy Oyaghiri-Fagbemi,

.