NUJ RIVERS COUNCIL ELECTION HOLDS TOMORROW, JAN 18

PRESS RELEASE
The 7th Triennial Conference of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ holds tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
This is sequel to the resolution of all contending issues that led to the several postponement of the election.
A statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Credentials Committee, Mr Victor Tew and Secretary, Comrade Ogboka Chris Umeda said the rescheduled election holds at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt at 9am.
While the Credentials Committee restates its avowed commitment to ensuring a free, fair and credible polls, delegates are expected to comport themselves.
The statement further advised those who have no business with the conference to steer clear of the conference venue to avoid unpleasant consequences from security agencies already deployed to ensure a hitch-free exercise.
Signed:
Mr. Victor Tew,
Chairman
Comrade Ogboka Chris Umeda,
Secretary
Rivers NUJ Credentials Committee
17/01/2022