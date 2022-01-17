NUJ RIVERS COUNCIL ELECTION HOLDS TOMORROW, JAN 18

PRESS RELEASE

Comrade Stanley Job Stanley, former Rivers NUJ Chairman and now Chairmanship candidate (l) and Comrade Paul Bazia Nsaneh, former Rivers NUJ Vice Chairman and now Chairmanship candidate

The 7th Triennial Conference of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ holds tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



This is sequel to the resolution of all contending issues that led to the several postponement of the election.



A statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Credentials Committee, Mr Victor Tew and Secretary, Comrade Ogboka Chris Umeda said the rescheduled election holds at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt at 9am.



While the Credentials Committee restates its avowed commitment to ensuring a free, fair and credible polls, delegates are expected to comport themselves.



The statement further advised those who have no business with the conference to steer clear of the conference venue to avoid unpleasant consequences from security agencies already deployed to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Comrade Victor Tew, Chairman Rivers NUJ

Credentials Committee

Signed:



Mr. Victor Tew,

Chairman



Comrade Ogboka Chris Umeda,

Secretary



Rivers NUJ Credentials Committee

17/01/2022