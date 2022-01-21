IMBIBE ROTARY’S 4-WAY TEST, NSIRIM TELLS POLITICAL LEADERS; GETS BENEFACTOR OF ROTARY FOUNDATION AWARD

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim says Nigeria will be a better country if the political leaders can imbibe the 4-way test of Rotary club which teaches about service above self.



Nsirim said this during the presentation of an award as a benefactor of the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International to him by the Executive members of the Rotary club of Port Harcourt South led by its 39th President, Rtn Preye Franklin Miebai, in his office in Port Harcourt, today, 21/1/2022.



The Commissioner said that the Rotary 4-way test: “Is it true? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendship? and Will it be beneficial to all concerned?” remains a guiding principle for any organisation or country that would want to make progress.



“If politicians and leaders in Nigeria imbibe the Rotary 4-way test, then we are sure of a better country. Rotary teaches a lot about service; service above self”



“Let me state quite frankly that as a young man, I got to love Rotary because of what it stands for. Our 4-way test remains the guiding principle for any organisation, any country that will want to make progress,” he said.



Using the Rotary succession plan as an example of good leadership, Nsirim described the plan as a beauty to behold as elections were usually conducted in an orderly manner; free and fair.



“Rotary succession plan is a beauty to behold. Rotary remains a symbol for transformational leadership

Rotary remains a symbol for service to humanity. Rotary remains a symbol for development. If the world leaders can imbibe Rotary at least, I think the world will be a better place”, he said.

The Commissioner commended the leadership of the Port Harcourt South Rotary club for their commitment to the realisation of the ideals of the club and also urged them not to relent but seek to do more and do better in order to be the club to reckon with in the district.



“What a good leader does is, challenge your success when you find you are making progress. The achievement we have recorded within this Rotary year is something we must build on.



I like us to be a centre piece, Let us remain the club to beat in our district and that will require a lot of sacrifice, let us set a milestone. We must challenge our success, as a club we should galvanize ourselves to be model for other Rotary clubs to copy.



“I want to challenge ourselves to grow our membership. Each one of us need to grow our membership, not just with ordinary people but with men and women who understands the ideals of Rotary; Rotary is for service”, he said.



Expressing appreciation for the award, Nsirim said the benefactor award would challenge him and spur him to begin to think of more ways to contribute to Rotary International for higher and bigger awards.



“It is a call to service and I also implore all our members to ensure that they get this kind of recognition as it will be a credit to our club,” he said.



Rtn Miebai commended the Commissioner for his support to the club as a member which has earned him a Certificate and decoration of medal of a benefactor of the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.



He further intimated the Commissioner of the achievements of Port Harcourt South so far and programmes planned for execution.



Other members of the entourage are President Elect, Rtn Bara Alagoma; Assistant Governor, AG Stanley Nsofor; President Nominee, Rtn Nene Iyalla; Public Image Chairman, Rtn Mimgba Tamuno-Opubo and Rtn David Nanakrumu.





Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant, media,

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.



21/1/2022.