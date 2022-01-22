PRESS STATEMENT

22ND JANUARY, 2022



DEFECTIONS: APC IS FINISHED IN DELTA – PDP



The Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has welcomed with open arms, the arrival of prominent political opposition figures, particularly from the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC and other parties in the State, into the PDP family, under the big umbrella that covers the entire Delta State.



A statement by Delta PDP State Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, welcomed the defections of these political stalwarts from all the three Senatorial zones of the State, which includes Chief Cyril Ogodo, former APC State Chairman, Barr. Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, acting State Publicity Secretary of APC, Precious Enuenweayoi, acting State Welfare Secretary of the APC, Chief Ben Onwuka, two times Oshimili South APC Chairman and former APC Senatorial Chairman, Eze Dr. Nelson Bini, Ndokwa East APC, Chief Barr. Ijeoma

Ukwuani APC, Barr. Peter Lotobi of the Sen. Ovie Omo Agege Solidarity Movement, Delta North, Ogbueshi Patrick Okonkwo, Oshimili North APC, Hon. Chief Victor Enuma and his supporters from Aboh, Ndokwa East, Apostle Victor Sorokwu, Former APC Senatorial Secretary, Delta North, Barr. Ogokuni Sylvester and Chief Emmanuel Ogbe from G30 APC Ndokwa East and West, APC Delta Central Elders Council led by Chief Sylvester Kowho, Mr. Voke Ighorodje, Senior Legislative Aide to Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, and so many other distinguished Deltans, Hon. David Omotor, Hon. Emuobor Solomon, Hon. Elvis Awhinawhi, Comrade Michael Atake, Delta Central Chairmen, Chief Harrison Abuje, Wisdom Ghaghara, Hon. Samuel Omamor, Prof. David Ighodigho Ejerobor, Sir Imodje Boniface, Samson Joseph Iriruage, Chief Ighodigho, Chief John Araka and his group, all with their multitude of supporters and loyalists, running into tens of thousands, into the PDP family and described their action as a clear sign that the APC is fast crumbling and is all but finished in Delta State.



Dr. Osuoza’s statement reads: “Delta State PDP welcomes with open arms, the arrival of former chieftains and stalwarts of the All Progressive Congress, APC and other political parties including Chief Cyril Ogodo, former APC State Chairman, Barr. Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, acting State Publicity Secretary of APC and Precious Enuenweayoi, acting State Welfare Secretary of the APC, just to mention but few, amongst an overwhelming number of distinguished Deltans, into our PDP family under the big umbrella that covers the entire Delta State.



“Due to the massive numbers of distinguished Deltans who have now made PDP their new political home and family, we have compiled a comprehensive list of these our brothers and sisters, which will be published in a separate press release very soon.



“Deltans already know the excellent and impressive track records of so many of these fine men and women, that brought credibility, charisma, tremendous goodwill, vibrant intellectual articulation and a huge sense of commitment in their zeal to shore up the APC’s dwindling fortunes and goodwill in what was already designated as failed project.



“Unfortunately, the fractured and factionalized APC failed woefully to appreciate the exceptional qualities and values which these stalwarts brought into their party and today we are very happy and excited to have them and their teeming supporters running into thousands, join our great PDP family, where they will be fully covered and protected under the mighty umbrella that is covering the entire Delta State.



“We have no doubt whatsoever that the defections of these distinguished Deltans and their multitude of supporters, had not just dealt a mortal body blow to the ailing and formless APC in Delta State, signalling that the party is collapsing and almost finished in the State, it will also expand the burgeoning ranks of our membership in their various Constituencies and Senatorial Zones and will further consolidate the already accepted fact that Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.



“We are also very confident that they will all bring their wealth of experience, solid political capital and proactive dynamism into the PDP, as they break the bonds and shackles that had held them hostage and kept them in the bondage of APC, and begin to flourish in the new atmosphere of freedom in the PDP.



“The Umbrella is big and wide enough to accommodate all, and Delta PDP has always provided and will continue to provide the conducive atmosphere, a level playing field and an all inclusive environment for one and all true loyal and faithful party men, women and youths across the three Senatorial Zones, as we collectively work towards ensuring a #StrongerDelta, for all Deltans.



PDP! Power to the people!





Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.