ELUMELU BRIEFS ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI CRITICAL STAKEHOLDERS, RESTATES COMMITMENT TO PROACTIVE REPRESENTATION, SAYS 2021CONSTITUENCY EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME TO HOLD SOON

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has restated his resolve towards ensuring unhindered and proactive representation of the People of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

Elumelu said he will continue to exert himself in the service of the people, stressing that he count it a destiny and divine calling representing the Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Presenting his score card in a town hall meeting with critical stakeholders of the Federal Constituency on Thursday January 20, 2022 at the banquet hall of the Orchid Hotels and event Center, Asaba, Elumelu who represents the Constituency in the House of Representatives, affirmed that his representation has brought about added value to the living standard of the people.

While commending the people for their unwavering support and unceasing confidence reposed in him which he noted have continued to be expressed in his successive elections as well as in his activities in the House of Representatives, the Minority Leader expressed his immense appreciation to the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, describing him as an exceptional and visionary leader whose inspiration, support and untiring encouragement has been a solid pedestal for his successful attainment, activities and representation of his people in the House of Representatives.

He stressed the critical importance of the Town Hall Meeting and said it afforded him another opportunity to further report to the leaders and constituents as well as showcase some achievements, including his bills and motions, constituency projects, empowerment programmes and budget inputs for the wellbeing of the people, within the period of June 2019 to date.

The renowned Federal Lawmaker chronicled his Journey to the 9th National Assembly and affirmed that it has been turbulent and challenging, yet most inspiring, eventful and rewarding.

“Despite the daunting challenges, I have always been strengthened by the confidence reposed on me by my people across the four local government areas of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency as demonstrated in the overwhelming 84,615 votes they gave to me to dust the APC’s 11,086 votes. Such solidarity cannot be taken for granted and again I say, Thank you. Daalu Shiññé.

“These demonstrations of love by my constituents as well as the fatherly support of our dear Governor, His Execellency Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa have led to the success stories of my attainments and legislative activities in the House of Representatives as well as the numerous constituency projects and programmes,” the Minority leader stated.

While showcasing these achievements, Elumelu listed over Forty-Four Bills and Motions to his credit, that has direct bearing to the lives of the People.

“Under our constitution, one of the major roles of a legislator is the sponsoring of bill and motions for the benefit of his constituent and the nation in general. Within the period under review, I have become reputed as one of the most prolific sponsors of people-oriented bills and motions in the 9th Assembly.

“There is no week in session that I do not present a motion or bill that have direct impact on the wellbeing and development of our people in particular and Nigerians at large. This is apart from bills and motion co-sponsored with other members,” he said.

The bills and motions listed included; A bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide for the alteration of first schedule section (3) part 1 State of the Federation, to provide for the creation of Anioma State and other related matters,

Background Information on a Bill for An Act to establish Federal University Of Technology, Asaba, Delta State for the purpose of providing quality technical education and other related matters,

Need to investigate Messrs Ninno Engineering Nig Ltd, Petrogas Specialist Services Ltd and Quintus investment Co. Nig Ltd for abandoning the constructions of Onicha-Uku/Idumuje-Unor road, Onicha-Uku/Idumu-Ogo roads and Onicha-Uku Civic Centre Projects,

Restoration of Aniocha South Constituency 1, and Motion in support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) amongst numerous others.

Elumelu confirmed that the concern of the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives is to ensure the signing of the Electoral bill without restrain by the President, hence the reason for accepting to amend the bill to accommodate indirect primaries, even as he affirmed the participation of Aniocha North State Constituency 2 and Aniocha South State Constituency 1 in the 2023 General elections.

Highlighting his constituency projects, the Minority Leader showcased twenty-Nine significant projects, across the Federal Constituency, completed and ongoing, which he facilitated through his representation.

They include;

Provision of 820 stands of solar street lights distributed across communities in the four Local Government Areas in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency. Construction of new staff quarters and clinic for the Department of State Services (DSS) Asaba Renovation of DSS Office and Premises in Issele Uku Constructions of Bishop Dibie Road in Agbor Construction of the Onicha-uku-Idumuje-Unor Road Construction of Ogboli Road Ibusa Drainage project FMC Annex Onicha Uku road Rehabilitation of Government Hospital, Onicha Olona, Construction of Vocational Centre in Oshimili South Local Government Council premises Construction of Civic Center, Ibusa. Construction of ICT Center, Ogwashi Uku Construction of Civic Centre, Ogwashi Uku Construction of Town Hall, Ewulu Construction of Town Hall, Ejeme Construction of Civic Centre, Ubulu Uku Construction of Vocational Centre, Ubulu Unor Construction of Town Hall, Obior Construction of Town Hall, Ubulu Okiti Construction of ICT Center, Akukwu Igbo Construction of ICT Center, Obomkpa Construction of Town Hall, Ugbodu. Construction of Civic Center Obomkpa The palaces at Obomkpa and Idumuje Unor Town hall, Ezi Town Hall, Idumuje Ugboko Town Hall, Nsukwa Town Hall, Ukwunzu Civic Center, Issele-Mkpitime On-going renovation work on Police B Division, Asaba

The Minority Leader, who painstakingly explained in great details his stewardship to political leaders and stakeholders in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, also highlighted what he has done in the area of strategic empowerment of the people of the area, saying that he has strived and executed several empowerment programmes for hundreds of beneficiaries across the Federal Constituency that included;

Employment of over 150 Personal Assistants (PAs) on youth and women matters Distribution of 107 tricycles, 148 motorcycle, 111 electricity generating sets, 90 deep freezers to worth over worth over N300 million to 456 beneficiaries drawn from various wards across the four local government areas in the Federal constituency. Facilitation of job placements for over 50 beneficiaries in major Federal Government Ministries, Agencies and Departments, Facilitated CBN Special loan for 346 beneficiaries, Facilitated Npower program for 251 persons, Facilitated Conditional Cash transfer scheme for 337 persons, Facilitated a Federal Ministry of Water Resources empowerment programme for 79 beneficiaries, Facilitated Household feeding programme for 335 beneficiaries Facilitated a Ministry of Humanitarian and Poverty alleviation scheme for 30 beneficiaries, Sponsored a two-day capacity training programme for 200 youths and women in cassava and rice production, after which starter packs were given to them at the end of the training, Sponsored a four-day capacity training programme in Abuja, for our newly elected and inaugurated Chairmen and their Vice, alongside the newly elected 80 councilors in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency. Rehabilitated flood victims in Oko Provision of Covid 19 Palliatives including 600 bags of rice, 750 bags of beans, 500 bags of Garri 600 bags of onions, 500 cartons of tin tomatoes, as well as 500 cartons of groundnut oil worth over N45 million distributed across the 4 LGAs.

Elumelu revealed that 2021 empowerment programme for the people of the Federal Constituency is being packaged where over 650 million Naira will be expended, assuring that in a couple of weeks it will be ready and once a convenient date is secured with the State Governor, it will be announced.

The highly loved and regarded Federal Lawmaker, also at the Town hall meeting disclosed and showcased his efforts in securing budgetary provisions for development and empowerment projects for the benefit of the people as well as zonal interventionist efforts for 2022, 2021 and 2020 to include the following:

2022 Budget Inputs

Construction and equipping of 10 Town Halls in Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency Supply of hilux for Civil Defence, Police, Vigilantes and DSS in Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency Supply of tricycles in Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency- Supply of motorcycles, fridges and generating sets in Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency Training for farmers in Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency – Renovation of Court of Appeal, Asaba Division. Provision of staff bus and vehicles Court of Appeal, Asaba Division. Training of Justices of The Court of Appeal, Asaba Division- Completion of Community Civic Center/ Hall in Igbodo Ika North East Local Govt Area Delta State Provision of Solar Powered Boreholes in Idumu Idogo and Idumu Obi Quarters Akumazi Umuocha Ika North East Delta Provision of Solar Powered Borehole in Oza Nogogo Ika South Local Government Area of Delta. Perimeter fencing, 50kva gen set, purchase of computers, land survey and building of admin block. Biodec Ubulu-Uku Construction of Ogwuashi Uku Resort Centre for Farmers Training of farmers in Aniocha-Oshimili Completion of Onicha-Uku/Idumuje Unor Farm Road Idumu Ogo/Onicha Uku Farm Roads Otulu And Isele Azagba Town Halls Provision of Electricity to Nsukwa, Ewulu, Isheagu, Olloh, Olodo, Abah Unor, Adonte, Umute, Ukwu Oba, St. Pius Grammar School, Onicha Ugbo Training of Youths in Ebu Training of Youths in Onicha Olona Erosion Control of NYSC Camp Road, Isele-Uku Construction of Civic Center at Ibarapa East/Ido Fed Constituency. Construction and Equipping of Ubulu-Uku Town Hall Supply of Armored Pf-Ekun for Delta Command (DSS), Supply of Utility Vehicles and Renovation/Rehabilitation of Aniocha South, Oshimili South and Oshimili North DSS LGA Office Construction of Skill Acquisition Centre and Youth Empowerment at Rumuodara Community, Obio/Akpor LGA Construction and equipping of Town Hall Otuo Community Iyeu Quarters, Owan East Local Government Edo State Capacity Building on Basic ICT Development Programs for Youths and Women in Amaimo Ikeduru LGA in Imo State Construction of Solar Powered Borehole in Ethiope East and Ethiope West LGA Construction of Mgbudunkwu Road (1km) Portharcourt Rivers State- Youth And Women Empowerment in Gamawa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State Provision of Empowerment Items for Women and Youths in Isiala Ngwa North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State.

Zonal Intervention

Project

Construction And Equipping of Asaba Massacre Monument for Farmers Construction And Equipping of Three (3) ICT Centres for Agriculture in Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency Construction and Supply of Passenger Boats in Waterline Area in Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency Construction And Equipping of Landing Bay at Oko Ogbele, Oko Anala, Asaba and Odifu in Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency

2021 Budget Input

Supply of fridges to some selected woman in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State Supply of tricycles to some youths in Aniocha/Oshimil Constituency, Delta State Supply of generators to some youths and women in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State Solar streets light in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State Supply of face masks and sanitizers in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State Skills acquisition in Oko Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State Construction of hybrid all-in-one solar lights in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State Training of youths in farm products in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State Training of youths in Onicha Olona Training of women for farming in Ebu Construction of 2 duplex at Onicha Olona And Obamkpa Renovation and land scaping of DSS Office, Delta State Supply of tricycles and motocycles in Ukwa East/West Federal Constituency, Abia State Provision and installation of solar lights at Kontagora, Wushimishi, Mariga And Mashegu Federal Constituency, Niger State Construction of Ikuemola Secretariat Road, Igbokoda Ilaje Supply of empowerment materials in Ife Federal Constituency, Osun State Empowerment items for youths and women In Isiala Ngwa North LGA, Abia State Tractors, harvesters and buckets for agric support to displace young farmers in various commuinities in Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency, Plateau State Construction of 2 nos motorized boreholes for Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East Federal Constituency Of Oyo State Community hall in Erin-Ijesa, Erin-Oke, Apoti, Dagbaja-Eti Oni in Oriade Local Government, Osun State Provision of educational support/grants to students of tetiary and non-tetiary institutions in Ezinihitte, Mbaise, Imo State Ongoing electrification of Tyoutsa, Konshisha LGA Construction of basketball pitch in Bizza, Madagali And Gulak In Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency, Adamawa State Empowerment programme for traders and artisans in Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore and Ejigbo Federal Constituency Of Osun State Installation of motorised borehole In Ezira And Nanka, Orumba North/South Federal Constuency Equipping and completion at FMC Asaba Annex Onicha-Uku, Delta State Rehibilitation of police station in Aniocha/Oshimili, Delta State Construction of ten town hall building projects in various location in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State Rehabilitation of Asaba High Court destroyed by EndSars Solar street lights in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State

2020 budget input

Light up community (all-in-one) solar street light with lithiumuin battery 6000 lumens with PIR at Aniocha South South, Federal Constituency, Delta State Light up community (all-in-one) solar street light with lithiumion battery 6000 lumens with PIR at Oshimili North, Federal Constituency, Delta State Light up community (all-in-one) solar street light with lithiumion battery 6000 lumens with PIR at Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili North Federal Constituency, Delta State Provision of solar streetlights with specification of 60w high efficiency monor panel life PO4 battery JRB solar Europe standard in selected locations in Mariga, Niger State. Strategic employment for women and youths: training on agricultural produce for Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili North Federal Constituency, Delta State. Strategic employment for women: supply of deep freezers to women At Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili Men, Oshimili North, Federal Constituency, Delta State. Empowerment/skill acquisition for women and youths in Wushishi, Niger State. Provision of solar streetlights with specification of 60w high efficiency monor panel life P04 battery JRB solar Europe standard in selected locations in Bida, Niger State. Light up community (all-in-one) solar street light with lithiumion battery 6000 lumens with PIR at Aniocha North, Federal Constituency, Delta State Construction of Town Halls in 6 communities Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili North Fedral Constituency, Delta State. Supply of tricycle (keke) to Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili North Federal Constituency, Delta State Supply of generators to Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili North Federal Constituency, Delta State. Construction of ICT training centre with 500 seating capacity to Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili North Federal Constituency, Delta State. Supply of operational utility vehicle to Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili North Federal Constituency, Delta State. Supply of operational utility vehicle to Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili North Federal Constituency, Delta State. Light up community (all-in-one) solar street with lithiumion battery 3000/5000 lumens with PIR Kontagora, Wushishi, Mariga, Mashegu Federal Constituency, Niger State Supply of motorcycle to Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili North Federal Constituency, Delta State. Supply and installation of solar powered street light at Ezi Town Aniocha North LGA, Delta State Provision of fish cages at the Ogwashi-Uku Multi Purpose Dam, Delta State Issele-uku erosion control Aniocha LGA Delta State Illah-Ebu Irregation Project Provision of water for Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North LGA Delta State Equipping of storey block of 3 theatre suites (theatre lights, anaesthetic machines and ventilators) Construction of a 2 storey maternity complex Ezi Town Aniocha North LGA Renovation and landscaping of DSS Office Delta State Strategic empowerment and poverty alleviation for women and youths: supply of tricycles and motorcycles at Mikang, Qua’an-Pan, Shendam Federal Constituecy, Plateau State Construction of drainage of Housing Mgbundukwu Road, mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt Construction of town hall in Alera Village Ifelodun Local Govt Area, Kwara State Provision of solar street lights and solar mini grids in Esan West, Esan Central Federal Constituency Edo State

Zonal Intervention Projects

Construction equipping provision of electricity at FMC Asaba Annex Onicha-Uku, Delta State Construction and equipping of 4 selected civic centres at Aniocha/Oshmili Federal Constituency, Delta State Construction of 3 town hall building projects in various location in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State. Supply of motorcycles and tricycles at Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State Construction and quipping of vocational training centers at Asaba.

Elumelu revealed that among items in the budget that has been approved by the President included the construction of Ebu-Illah road, construction of Asaba Massacre Museum to be constructed by Julius Beggar, construction and Supply of Passenger Boats and the Construction and Equipping of Oko leading bay with a capacity for over 40 persons with a total cost of Three Point Six Billion Naira (N3.6billion)

He said that approval has also been given for the continuous training and empowering of Farmers in the Federal Constituency, noting that the Focus is on Delta after Oil, even as he affirmed that Onich-Uku-Idumuje-Uno road completion with internal roads has also been approved with over Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N250,00) appropriated.

“We have indeed come a long way. Despite the successes recorded in the period under review, there is no resting on the oars. I have already mapped out strategies for accelerated implementation of project in the 2022 budgetary inputs as well as series of empowerment programmes which will be announced in due course. With the continued support of all of us, the future is even brighter,” Elumelu assured.

The Town Hall meeting which was organized by the Delta North Senatorial district of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was presided over by the Senatorial Chairman of the Party, Chief Moses Iduh and was attended by leaders and critical stakeholders of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency that included, Chief Nkem Okwuofu, Chief Edwin Uzoh, Chief Chris Agbabu, Chief Isaac Awuzia, Dcn. Chuks Nwaebuni, Chief Mrs Giwa-Amu, Rt. Hon. Pascal Adigwe, Rt. Hon. Peter Onwusoanye, Hon. Pat Ajudua, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, Hon. Autine Chikezie, Hon. Shadrack Rapu, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza and Chief Mrs kawulia Omoko amongst numerous leaders across the Federal Constituency.

Also at the meeting was the Chairmen of the four Local Governments within the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency with their Vice and Leaders of the legislative arms, PDP Chairmen in the Four Local Government areas with their Youth and Women Leaders