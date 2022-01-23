2023: ANIOMA YOUTHS CALL ON NED NWOKO TO RUN FOR SENATE

Prince Ned Nwoko

As preparation gears up towards the 2023 national election in Nigeria, a formidable sociopolitical organisation, ANIOMA YOUTHS, have made a clarion call to one of their own, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, to run for the Delta North Senatorial Seat in the National Assembly.



The serious call made by the Organisation, stemmed from the Youths utmost conviction that it is hightime the former vibrant House of Representatives Member, unleashed his known potentials, to give Anioma Nation, quality cum practical representation at the hallowed Red Chamber of the National Assembly, capable of bringing healthy 21st century development to bear on the entire nooks and crannies of the Senatorial District.



The Anioma Youths, lamented what they painfully termed “empty representation” by the incumbent Senator, which has left Anioma stagnated, developmentally void and visibly deprived of tangible benefits to the Youths, which the likes of Ned Nwoko would have long championed, had he the opportunity to represent Anioma at the Senatorial level.



Consequent upon the above fact, and to ensure that Anioma Youths do not fall victim to poor representation at the Senatorial level come 2023, they have resolved to mobilise massively to strongly support Hon. Ned Nwoko, whom they confidently believe has the political wherewithal to liberate them from protracted neglect.



Recall that Hon. Ned Nwoko, a former federal Legislator, represented Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, where he excellently excelled in actively articulating the voice of his people at the lower Chamber of the National Assembly, with a lot of dividends of democracy to his federal constituency.



However, since then, all his attempts to replicate his vibrant representation at the Upper Chamber of the Assembly, in favour of his Senatorial District, have failed, due largely to conflicting political interests and its concomitant schemings and manoeuvring.



But, with popular support as being canvassed in his favour by the Anioma Youths, it is certain that Hon. Ned Nwoko would be a force to beat in Delta North Senatorial Election, should he answer the sincere call of the well organised and well coordinated Anioma Youths.



All will be eagerly awaiting his acceptance of this clarion call, and the rest will be taken from there. However, this is a solemn resolve, as all and sundry of the Anioma extraction, are tired of make belief leadership. And there is no other at this time, capable of advancing the yearnings and aspirations of Anioma people, than Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko.



All we are saying, Anioma Nation needs Ned Nwoko in the Senate come 2023, QED.



Long live Anioma Youths!

Long live Anioma Nation!!

Long live Delta State!!!