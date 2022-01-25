PRESS STATEMENT

Her Royal Majesty, Obi Martha Dunkwu

January 24, 2022



20TH CORONATION ANNIVERSARY OF OBI MARTHA DUNKWU AS OMU OF OKPANAM



Her Royal Majesty, Obi Martha Dunkwu is poised to celebrate her 20th Coronation Anniversary as Omu of Okpanam.



She was crowned the Omu of Okpanam on the 26th January, 2002, and by Wednesday, 26th January, 2022, she will clock 20 years on the throne.



By this release, Okpanam community, Anioma Nation, Delta State and Nigeria are put on notice that she will be celebrating the 20th Coronation Anniversary at the Open Field in her Palace at Okpanam, Oshimili North LGA of Delta State.



Recall that her emergence as Omu of Okpanam and by extension, the Omu Anioma has brought visibility and recognition into the ancient Omu Institution.



Today, the whole world has come to know about the Omu Institution, its origin and myths surrounding it, the functions of Omu and the challenges being faced in relation to women leadership.



Omu Dunkwu has helped in bringing renaissance into the culture of Anioma people by her publicity on the activities and roles of the Omu Institution.



Traditional Rulers, Omus, friends, well-wishers and her admirers have been invited to grace and add colour to the event. There will also be Exhibition of Akwa Ocha, Beads and Traditional Paraphernalia. Different Cultural groups from Anioma will entertain guests at the occasion.



Signed:

Comrade Patrick Ochei

Media Consultant To Omu Dunkwu.