Make Unity, Wellbeing Of Journalists Top Priority, National Network Publisher Tells New NUJ Exco

The Publisher of National Network newspaper, Pastor Jerry Needam has charged the newly elected executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council to make the unity and wellbeing of all journalists in the state a top priority, as they settle down to pilot the affairs of the union for the next three years.



Speaking when the newly elected officers of the NUJ, led by the Chairman, Job Stanley Job paid him a Thank You visit at the newspaper office in Port Harcourt, Tuesday, the publisher urged them to reach out to those who lost out in the polls to build the bridge of friendship and brotherhood for which journalists are known.



The publisher said since elections usually come with winners and losers, it becomes apposite for both sides to reach out to one another in friendship and love, as according to him, the real winner is the NUJ in the state.



Pastor Needam who described the visit as an honour, told the team that although the elections have come and gone, he remains the happiest person as the National Network chapel had given its full backing to the candidature of Job Stanley Job and his Consolidation Team.



“I am very delighted to receive you for two reasons. One, God Almighty took the glory, and two, a formal thanksgiving in church is on the way”, he said, while assuring the new executive of his support and that of National Network newspaper chapel.



Pastor Needam who is also Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, commended the Consolidation Team for their gender friendliness, having three females in the executive.



The publisher who was flanked at the occasion by the General Manager/Editor-in-chief of National Network, Chris Konkwo and Editor, Ken Asinobi, seized the moment to commend members of the Rivers State Independent Publishers Association (RIVPA) for their massive participation in the election, said the outcome of the polls has justified their claim that the private media are an indispensable factor in the affairs of journalism in the state.



Earlier in his speech, Chairman of the NUJ in the state, Job Stanley Job thanked the publisher and National Network chapel for throwing their weight behind the Consolidation Team which culminated in the landslide victory recorded during the election.



“Your support and encouragement were second to none. We pledge to pay back by giving out good governance, and we pray that God won’t let us disappoint you”, he said, vowing to take the union to the next level.



The NUJ Chairman was accompanied on the visit by his vice, Okechukwu Maru; Secretary, Ike Wigodo; Assistant Secretary, Esther Obialor; Auditor, Ominini Leslie Wokoma; Treasurer, Doris Tams Morrison, and Financial Secretary, Fubara Miebaka Amadi.



Also, on the train was the Director-General of Consolidation Team, Boye Salau, his deputy, Anita Ogona, and the State Chairman of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Sussan Serekara-Nwikhana.