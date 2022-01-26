DENNIS OSADEBAY UNIVERSITY TO COMMENCE ACADEMIC ACTIVITIES FEB – Okowa

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday said Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba, would commence full academic activities before the end of February, 2022.



Okowa disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after inspecting ongoing projects in the new university as well as the offices and residential apartments of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the Chief of Staff, under construction.



He stated that all the courses of the university presented for the first year programme had been accredited by National Universities Commission (NUC), adding that no fewer than 500 students had already been offered admission to study various courses as accredited for the university.



According to him, more students who meet the admission requirements for the accredited courses in the university would be offerred admission by the institution before the admissions come to an end.



The Governor, who inspected the Administrative Building, Vice Chancellor’s Lodge, Faculty of Environmental Science, Faculty of Agriculture and the university’s gate house, expressed satisfaction with the level of work so far executed by the contractors.



While saying that the administrative building and the Vice-Chancellor’s lodge would be completed in March, 2022, he stated that Faculty of Environmental Science which was nearing completion would be ready in February.



On Faculty of Agriculture, Okowa described it as “the star project’’ and said that it would be completed in October, 2022 and that construction of the roads connecting various faculties in the university were on course.



He also inspected the university’s gate under construction and affirmed that the Anwai/Ugbolu road would be expanded and beautified to link Ugbolu and give colour to the university and the Leisure Park and Film Village being built by his administration.



He added that the Faculty of Agricultural Science would accommodate a 500-seater auditorium and two 250-sitting-capacity auditoriums, including the Faculty’s building.



“I am quite satisfied with the level of works done in the various projects at the Dennis Osadebay University.



“We started from the administration block which has gone very far and the contractor has promised to deliver the project in March. From the progress of work, obviously, it will be delivered in March.



“Then, we went to the Vice Chancellor’s Lodge which just started three and half months ago and we have a finishimng date of March. Also this year, and l think that with the work done, that is quite fast and very achievable.



“From there, we went to the Faculty of Environmental Sciences which is near completion. We were told that by the middle of February, they will be through with that project but l am giving them an extension up to the end February.



“I must commend all the contractors for a job well done. We also saw the road project that is ongoing, that takes us very quickly into the Faculty of Environmental Sciences unlike the road we took the last time we went to inspect that project.



“But the biggest is our star project, the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences; it is a huge project. The contractor has told us that he will deliver the project in December but we told him that he should try to find how he can deliver it by the end of September, this year.



“I believe that it is doable. He has a lot of workers on site but l am sure that he can get workers who can even run shift duties.



“That is really a very huge building with a 500-seater auditorium and two 250-seater auditoriums along with the main faculty building



“We believe that by the time they complete the project, there will be a lot of space. We call it Faculty of Agricultural Science but I am sure that it is quite a huge building that will take more than the agricultural sciences faculty.



“So, for the Dennis Osadebay University, a lot has been done. We are happy with the progress of work recorded in the university and l do hope that at the beginning of April, there will be a change in that campus. For now it is no longer looking like a glorified primary school,” he added.



At the new SSG and Chief of Staff official quarters and offices, the governor announced that the project would be completed in March, 2022, and pledged his administration’s commitment to completing all ongoing projects in line with contractual agreement.



The Governor, in company with some commissioners, was conducted round the projects by the project consultant, Mr Kester Ifeadi.



Pix 3234. Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd right); Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare (2nd left); Commissioner for Housing, Chief Festus Ochonogor (left) and the preject consultant,

Arch. Kester Ifeadi , who conducted the Governor round while Inspecting ongoing construction work on the newly established Dennis Osadebay University in Asaba on Tuesday . PIX: JIBUNOR SAMUEL



Pix 3278. Arch. Kester Ifeadi (left) making an explanation on the ongoing construction work at the newly established Denis Osadebey university, Asaba during the Governor’s Inspection visit to the school on Tuesday. With him are Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd right); Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare (right); and Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Ben Oghojafor (2ndleft).PIX: JIBUNOR SAMUEL



Pix 3301. Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd right); Secretary to State government, Mr. Patrick Ukah (2nd left); Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare (left) and Arch. Kester Ifeadi, project Consultant, Dennis Osadebey university, Asaba sharing some thoughts when the Governor led top government functionaries on an Inspection visit to the ongoing construction work at the newly established University on Tuesday. PIX: JIBUNOR SAMUEL