Respect My Right To Freedom Of Association; Former Delta APC Acting Publicity Secretary Takes A Swipe At APC

The former Delta State APC Acting Publicity Secretary, Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, Esq has taken a swipe at the leadership and members of the Party for what he described as “unwarranted, toxic and provocative media attack against his person”. It will be recalled that Sylvester Imonina, Esq recently resigned his position as the Acting State Publicity Secretary of Delta APC as well as his membership of the Party due to the shambolic and dysfunctional state of the Party in the State.



Also, the former mouthpiece of APC in the State, in a recent Mega Rally organized by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Cenotaph, Asaba wholeheartedly declared and pitched his tent with the PDP by openly reaffirming his earlier position that he and his followers have decided to dump the sickly broom for the vociferous Umbrella.



In a statement personally signed by the former APC mouthpiece now a PDP Chieftain, he posited that “joining PDP is his inalienable right to freedom of association that cannot be questioned and/ or circumscribed by any one”. In the said statement, he stated that “if Delta APC was fair to him and others who are still mentally trapped in the Party, he would not have decamped to PDP. Besides, he is now better informed of the unquantifiable achievements of Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa led-Government in the area of human capital and infrastructural development”.



Sylvester Imonina, Esq described Delta APC as an amalgam of people of crab mentality whose stock in trade is toxicity and engagement in war without end! According to the former APC mouthpiece in his said statement, “he had left Egypt to Canaan and no amount of false allegation or media blackmail will make him to look back”.



The former APC mouthpiece called on those suffering silently in Delta APC to take the bold step and leave the Party and join forces with Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in moving Delta State to where it should be. “There is no hope in Delta APC”, the statement reads.