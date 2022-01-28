ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: NMA FMC ASABA CHAPTER ISSUES 3-POINT COMMUNIQUE X-RAYING THE WORKING CONDITIONS OF DOCTORS, HEALTH WORKERS



Rising from a one week Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Asaba Unit, a 3-Point Communique has been issued as resolutions of the AGM which held between the 13th – 19th December, 2021, at the Multipurpose Hall of FMC Asaba.



The one week AGM was loaded with lots of activities which focused on the theme “Medical Entreprenuership In the Face of National Insecurity and Mass Exodus of Nigerian Doctors.”



First, the theme of the 2021 AGM/SC “Entreprenuership In The Face Of National Insecurity And the Mass Exodus Of Nigerian Doctors”, X-rayed the activities of doctors and medical workers and their social cum economic impacts to national development.



The conference noted with deep concern the mass exodus of Nigerian Doctors, thus worsening the brain drain syndrome bedeviling the country’s health sector. Poor remuneration, poor working conditions, worsening national insecurity and administrative bottlenecks in medical entrepreneurship, particularly for doctors in government employ were identified as major reasons for this ugly trend.



The NMA therefore, called on the Federal Government to lead both the state and local governments in exerting political will, financial resources and partnerships needed to improve the remunerations, working conditions, dismantle beauracratic bottlenecks for medical entrepreneurship and tackle insecurity in the country.





The conference noted the urgent need for appropriate funding of existing health institutions and services, adequate provision of welfare and conducive work environment for doctors and other health workers.



The AGM/SC however, resolved to continue advocacy at various levels of government for improvement in the working conditions of doctors and other health workers in order to stem the tide of the mass exodus of doctors from Nigeria. This would be in collaboration with the state, zonal and national bodies of NMA.



Second point is Navigating Insecurity in Nigeria: The conference was saddened by the worsening spate of killings, maimings, kidnappings, banditry, insurgency and other forms of violence with attendant socio-economic consequences, including the mass exodus of Nigerian doctors and its negative consequences on the Nigerian healthcare delivery.



While safety tips on navigating these security threats were given, the conference called on the government at all levels to step up her game in providing the Nigerian people adequate security which is the primary responsibility of government.



Third point nonetheless, focuses on Medical Profession and Leadership: The conference x-rayed the gap in medical profession and leadership and emphasized the need for improved leadership at various levels of both intra and inter-professional bodies in order to promote industrial harmony in the health sector.



The need for introduction of leadership courses in medical schools to further prepare the doctor for leadership of the health sector was emphasized.



In a nutshell, the NMA FMC Asaba expressed its immense gratitude to all who in very many ways contributed to the planning and successful Annual General Meeting/Scientific Conference, including those visited and those who participated at various stages of the AGM from the beginning.



The communique as issued, was signed by the Chairman, Dr Mike Okuwe Ikoko, the Secretary, Dr Marcel U. Onochie and the PRO/Welfare Officer, Dr Alexander C. Awunor respectively.