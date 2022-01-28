PRESS STATEMENT

Rt. Hon Dekor Establishes Data Base For Micro, Small, Medium Entrepreneurs



A data base for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs has been established at the Bori Constituency Office of Rt. Hon Robinson Dumnamene Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.



The data base is to ensure that the people of Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency are adequately captured in his intervention programmes.



The registration of participants which is part of the federal lawmaker’s efforts to support micro, small and medium business owners to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic started Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday 26, 2022 for Khana and Gokana respectively.



Addressing the constituents ahead of the registration exercise, Rt. Hon Dekor who is the chairman, House Committee on Host Communities said the fund is basically for small scale businesses in the two Local Government Areas to boost the local economy and must not be directed to other ventures.



According to the former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and one time commissioner of works, participants should look out for further information on the MSMEs through their phone message inboxes.



All the necessary requirements for the facilitation of the programme, the organizers said, were paid for by Rt. Hon. Dekor.



Impressed by what they described as quality representation by Rt. Hon. Dekor at the National Assembly for Khana and Gokana Federal Constituency, participants of the programme, Mr Itor-Ue Michael Dumle and Kenule Sunday Leyiga who spoke separately for Khana, Charles Feeme and Barimon Dugelo for Gokana commended the federal lawmaker for having the people at heart and prayed God to reward Rt. Hon. Dekor in multiple folds and with long life for all his service to the people and humanity in general.

RT. HON DUM DEKOR

MEDIA TEAM



January 28, 2022.