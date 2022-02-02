FED GOVT CAN’T TACKLE ILLEGAL OIL BUNKERING, REFINING DUE TO COMPLICITY OF ITS SECURITY AGENCIES – Gov Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has blamed the failure of the Federal Government to rein in those engaged in illegal oil bunkering and refining, on the complicity of its security agencies.

Governor Wike, maintained that the bane of Nigeria’s seeming endless woes over the years has remained lack of steadfast leadership committed to national development.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, diclosed in a report that the Rivers State governor stated this when the participants of the Strategic Management and Policy Studies Course 4/2021 of the Nigeria Army Resource Centre, Abuja led by Major General James. G.K. Myam paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

He explained that the State government and other stakeholders have over the years complained about the devastating impact of illegal oil bunkering on the national economy and artisanal refining on the State’s environment, but the Federal Government deliberately refused to provide the necessary leadership required to end the menace.

“Go and see what we have done, is to show leadership. The Federal Government could not stop oil bunkering here because security men were involved. Police was involved , Civil Defence was involved, Army was involved, Navy was involved. So, nobody would be able to stand firm to end it.

“Look at the sabotage of the national economy of Nigeria through illegal oil bunkering. Look at the soot, Rivers people were dying, but we said no we will not allow this again and we took the bull by the horns.”

The governor explained that he had to personally visit some of the illegal oil refining sites to demonstrate that his administration will not condone the activities of those endangering the health of residents of the State and sabotaging the national economy.

Governor Wike said it is worrisome that people working in the oil industry are also part of the cartel involved in illegal oil bunkering and artisanal refining. He regretted that the Federal Government is reluctant to decisively deal with those destroying the national economy and environment.

“Leadership is key. There is nothing wrong with Nigeria other than leadership. The ability to take decision and implement that decision.”

He commended the participants of the Strategic Management and Policy Studies Course 4/2021 of the Nigeria Army Resource Centre for visiting the State, but regretted that the recommendations that will be contained in their research work at the end of the programme will never be implemented by the government.

Governor Wike warned that except the Federal Government tackles the nagging problem of insecurity, it will never be able to address the economic challenges facing the country.

The leader of the delegation, Major General James. G. K. Myam said they are in Rivers State to visit some strategic industries and study their strategies, management, policy and see how they impact on national security.

He said the theme for local study tour is: “The Effect of A Distressing Economy On Small And Medium Enterprises Due To The Covid-19 Pandemic.”

Major General Myam explained that the Nigeria Army Resource Centre was established with the core mandate to produce well researched based solution to the defence and security challenge facing the country.

He said the course is an eleven months programme wherein the Nigeria Army Resource Centre in collaboration with the post graduate school of the Nigerian Defence Academy bring together very senior and experienced members of the armed forces, police and other paramilitary organisations, intelligent agencies as well as senior officials of ministries and agencies.

“This selection is deliberate. It is to bring together these very experienced Nigerians to come and cross fertilise ideas and blend their studies together, so that at the end of the day they will review challenges confronting the nation and proffer solutions.”