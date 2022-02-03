FIRE INCIDENT ON THE TRINITY SPIRIT FPSO: Oil Coy Reacts

The Management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) in

RECEIVERSHIP have announced the unfortunate incident of a fire that engulfed its offshore facility, the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Teminal, following an explosion during the early hours of Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022.



According to the Management, in *a* statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ikemefuna Okafor and made available to newsmen today in Delta State, the cause of the explosion was currently being investigated and they were working with necessary parties to contain the situation.



“At this time there are no reported fatalities, but we can confirm that there were ten crew men

on board the vessel prior to the incident and we are prioritising investigations with respect to their safety and security.



“We appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team operating in the nearby Escravos facility and our community stakeholders as well as

fishermen, who have been of tremendous assistance since the incident happened.



“We have duly notified all relevant authorities and we appeal to the members of the public to stay away from the area while our Crisis Management Team continue to monitor the situation and update all stakeholders with new information as the investigation evolves”. The statement added.