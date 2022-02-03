OCHOR CONDOLES WITH FAMILY OF LATE ACE BROADCASTER, JOE ANUMATI

Rt Hon Ochor C. Ochor, Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, signing the condolence register at the home of ace broadcaster, Mr Joe Anumati, who passed away on Monday, February I, 2022.

Obiaruku/Nigeria: The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ochor C. Ochor had expressed shock at the death of Mr Joe Anumati, an a ace broadcaster, who died Monday February I, 2022.

The Deputy Speaker, during a condolence visit to the family at Obiaruku, today February 2, 2022, described late Joe Anumati as the pride of Ndokwa, stating that at any point, his love for the people and culture of Ndokwa is never hidden, as he is always happy to associate with projects that will promote the development of the area.

In the condolence register he affirmed the supremacy of God over our lives, as he said;

“The scriptures said in everything, we give thanks to God almighty.”

He further reminded the people that the good deeds of Anumati will glorify God “Your Good deeds will give God all the Glory.”

He prayed God to give the family strength to bear the loss, as a big vacuum had been created in the family, and Ndokwa nation.

He concluded the condolence message with these words “Sleep well our Pride.”

The late Joe Anumati died while preparing for the burial of his late mother.