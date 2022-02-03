WHY I’M INVESTING IN COMPUTER EDUCATION, SAYS RT. HON. DEKOR; AS WORLD-CLASS ICT CENTRE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT IN OGONI IS HANDED OVER TO CONTRACTOR

PRESS STATEMENT

Why I’m Investing In Computer Education – Rt. Hon. Dekor



…As World-Class ICT Centre Construction Project In Ogoni Is Handed Over To Contractor



The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has again reaffirmed his resolve to invest in the education sector, asserting that education remains the bedrock of development for Ogoni people.



Speaking at Birabi Memorial Grammar School (BMGS), Bori, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, while mobilizing the contractor for construction of the world-class ICT centre project to the site, the lawmaker stressed that computer-based education would expand the knowledge base of the people and make them more relevant in this 21st century.



Rt. Hon. Dekor who facilitated the world-class ICT centre through the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, while hoping that Ogonis would avail themselves of the opportunity offered by the facility when completed, noted it is for this reason that most of his projects are focused on education and human capacity development, adding that the more people have computer education in Ogoniland, the better for the larger populace.



The lawmaker who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities said he prefers to empower the people through education rather than giving them what he called ‘material things’, stressing that the world-class computer centre when completed, would serve as a JAMB Centre and even a centre for the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) for the good of all Nigerians and Ogonis in particular.



“I had provided ‘Keke Napep’ and motorcycles before and I discovered that in most cases the man that gets it, sells it off immediately. Sometimes, those that need them don’t even get them.



“I believe when you have education, you open the space for people to buy their own motorcycles and their own cars. So, let us address the basics and that’s what we are trying to do, to address the issues of education”, he reasoned.



The former Deputy Speaker in the State House of Assembly and one-time Commissioner for Works also hinted that the ICT Centre would be furnished with first-class internet facilities with a sitting capacity of about 500 students when completed.



He further disclosed that the centre is sited at the famous Birabi Memorial Grammar School, BMGS, Bori, as the college is the flagship of Ogoni people, adding that the project is for now, the only one in the whole of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District.

“This world-class ICT Centre will help our people when they are going to write JAMB exam or any other computer-based examination. They won’t have to travel all the way to Port Harcourt, Edo or Abia States and other States to write JAMB. They will simply choose Bori as their centre”, he enthused.



Rt. Hon. Dekor said plans have also reached advanced stage for the construction of a road and a bridge to link the hinter areas like Kor and Kpong, as according to him, Bori town is getting congested and a bridge to these areas would greatly enhance decongestion of the ancient city.



Speaking at the ceremony, the contractor handling the project, Engr. Emeka Chukwu said his company, OMEK Investment Nigeria Limited, has already hit the ground running, assuring that the project would be completed in three months’ time.



He expressed appreciation to the lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor for choosing Bori as the site for the project.



Also speaking at the occasion, the Principal of Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, Mr. Saganee Edward expressed gratitude to Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor for his initiative in bringing the ICT Centre to the school, stating that students and Ogoni people in general, would be saved the hassles of travelling outside the state for computer-based examinations.



“I am very happy, just like the staff and students as well as Ogonis are happy over this laudable project. I am appealing to other well-meaning leaders of Ogoni to borrow a leaf from the Honourable member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor, to contribute their own quota to the development of Ogoni”, said the elated Principal.

RT. HON. DUM DEKOR MEDIA TEAM



Thursday, February 03, 2022