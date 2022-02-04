DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES STATE CHAIRMAN ON HIS BIRTHDAY

04th February, 2022



PRESS STATEMENT

DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES THE STATE CHAIRMAN ON HIS BIRTHDAY



Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has extended warm felicitations to its Chairman, Olorogun, Barr. Kingsley Esiso on the occasion of his birthday and wished him more glorious years of outstanding service to the State and tremendous successes to the party.



A statement by Delta PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza reads: “The Delta PDP family heartily congratulates our dynamic, indefatigable and winning Chairman, Olorogun, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, as he celebrates his birthday on Friday, February 4, 2022.



“Your tenure as Chairman of Delta PDP has been replete with unparalleled successes, not only on the electoral field but also in the committed support and partnership you have given to our leader, His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (Ekwueme), which has promoted and engendered a united, purposeful, disciplined and harmonious co-existence as hallmarks of our great party.



“We wish you many more glorious years of outstanding service to our party, Delta State and Deltans, even as we pray for divine favour and guidance in all your endeavours in our collective objective towards building a #StrongerDelta for all Deltans.



Once again, Congratulations, Sir.



PDP! Power to the People.



Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.