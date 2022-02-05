IZU IKE ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI ELECTS NEW EXCO

PRESS RELEASE

Chief Peter O. Dunkwu JP, President Izu Ike Aniocha/Oshimili (l) and Mr. Uche Emma Aboh, Secretary, Media and Publicity, Izu Ike Aniocha/Oshimili (r)

The people of Aniocha-Oshimili Area of Delta State, can now speak with one voice, particularly in this period of political maneuvering, now that Izu Ike Aniocha-Oshimili, a non-sectarian association aimed at providing guidance and collective leadership in all matters affecting the interest, solidarity and general welfare of the people of the area, has elected a substantive executive.

This declaration was made on behalf of the newly elected President, Chief Peter O. Dunkwu JP, by his Vice President Sir (Prince) Clement Okonjo JP, on behalf of the newly elected officers.

He noted that other ethnic nationalities in Anioma area, have a central body which speaks on their behalf except Aniocha-Oshimili, adding that with the election of a substantive executive, “we are ready to collectively mobilize and promote unity among Aniocha-Oshimili people, through effective consultations”.

The following personalities were also elected into the executive; Chris O.O. Biose as Secretary, Onowu Chuks Esogbue as Assistant Secretary. Prof. N.C. Nwabuoku – Financial Secretary, Hon. Anthony C. Ohanugo JP – Treasurer and Barr (Chief) L.O. Nwaozomudoh (CP Rtd.) – Legal Adviser.

Other elected officers were: Uche Emma Aboh – Secretary, Media and Publicity, Prof. Levoy Chuma Edozien – Secretary, Mobilization and Contact, Mr. Patrick O. Okenyi – Auditor and Ogbuenyi S.E. Onwodi JP, Lady F.E. Banye and Chief (Evag.) M.I. Nwabuoku, as ex officio members.

The President called on Aniocha-Oshimili people to “sincerely identify with the group for the development of our people and area”.

This, he noted, can only be done by sincere co-operation.

Uche Emma Aboh

Media and Publicity