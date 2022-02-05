UPDATE ON UKPOKITI TERMINAL FIRE INCIDENT

The Management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) in RECIEVERSHIP, have provided an update on the explosion and subsequent fire that engulfed the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, in the early hours of Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022.

The update was contained in a press statement signed by Mr. Ikemefuna Okafor, Chief Executive Officer Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd (in RECEIVERSHIP) and made available to journalists today in Delta.

The update stated that the company has been working with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to contain the situation

and an investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the explosion.

“We can confirm that the fire burnt out completely as of Thursday afternoon, 3rd Feb. 2022, and this has enabled closer inspection of the vessel. With this development, a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) has been scheduled for Saturday, 5th February 2022, with the relevant authorities, stakeholders, and expert organisations.

“Currently, there are still no reported fatalities, and we continue prioritising investigations with respect to establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the ten crew members who were on board the vessel prior to the incident.

“We appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team, NOSDRA, NUPRC, SPDC and people in the community, particularly the fishermen, who have been of immense assistance since the incident occurred.

“Members of the public should continue to keep away from the area while our Crisis Management Team monitors developments in the investigations and update all stakeholders

with new information accordingly”, it added.