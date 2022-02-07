OCHOR CALLS ON CONSTITUENTS TO PROTECT GOVT FACILITIES IN THEIR AREA; INSPECTS PROJECTS

OBIARUKU/Nigeria : The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Ochor C. Ochor had called on the people of Ukwuani State Constituents to ensure they protect all government properties in the communities Against vandals, as such projects are sited for their social economic development, promising a better socio-economic disposition with infrastructural and human capital Development.

The Deputy who is the member representing Ukwuani State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, made the promise weekend during the inspection of various projects cited in different communities in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the State.

The Deputy Speaker, who was accompanied during the tour of which cuts across the ten wards of the Local Government Area, by Mr. Possible Ajede, the Chairman of Local Government Council, and other leaders and party stalwarts of the PDP in Ukwuani, said the communities have to always put efforts to always protects sited in their communities as part of their contributions to the infrastructure development of the local Government.

He stated that the people should always partner with the government and its agencies to always ensure projects are maintained and protected against in form of vandalism.

During the tour, projects ranging from drainage and landscaping of Delta State Vocational Education centre in Umutu, Scoping of the 11kilometre Amai-Aragba-Orogun Road project and the scoping and renovation of the Amai market project amongst others, said the time is ripe for Ukwuani people to reap the dividend of reposing their confidence in the government of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as he is focused to work inline with the Okowa led PDP, to turn out life changing projects across the constituency.

Rt. Hon Ochor also inspected the construction of blocks of six classroom in Ebu primary school, Umuebu in community, renovation of classroom blocks in Ezhie Primary school Ezionum in Community, Construction of laboratory hall and equipments in Amai secondary School Amai as well as the renovation of classroom blocks in Obiaruku Boys Grammar school in Obiaruku and the scoping of the Umutu market.

Inspected were also projects at Akashiede primary school Umuoshi Community, Ebedei primary School, Umukwata Secondary school and Obodo Orji primary school, Akoku-Uno Community.

In an interview during the inspection tour, the Lawmaker revealed that the entire projects constructed were done to add value and at the same time help to alleviate the plights of his constituents.

He spoke on his desires to complement the efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to finishing strong and noted that more projects would be initiated to fast-track the Development of Ukwuani.

For their parts, Chairman Ukwuani Local Government Council Mr Possible Ajede and a Leader of the Peoples Democratic party in Ukwuani Chief Dele Omenogor thanked Rt Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor for his commitment to changing the narrative in the aspect of the infrastructural development of the area as they opinned that the projects would in the long run place Ukwuani Local Government Councils above its pars in terms of socio-economic development.

The different contractors handling the projects spoke on their determinations to deliver the projects on time, and according to specification