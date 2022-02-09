DTSG Presents Palliative Payments To Victims Of Police Brutality, Extra-Judicial Killings

The state government has presented palliative payments to some victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the state

The presentation was made on behalf of the government by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, in his office in Asaba today.

Chief Ukah stated that the palliative was as a result of the reports from the Judicial Panel of Inquiry constituted by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to receive and inquire into police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the state

He said the Judicial Panel submitted its report to the government on the 9th of July 2021, and in all, 87 petitions were received and decided upon.

The SSG said the state government was not unmindful of the fact that no monetary payment would assuage the losses suffered, but the gesture would afford the government the opportunity to elicit from them commitment to forgive and allow healing to take place.

Chief Ukah said though they might not have gotten the outcome of the full extent of their prayers before the judicial panel but they should be rest assured that their voices have been heard and such incident would not happen again under the watch of the government.

He stated that the state government had constituted a Human Rights Committee headed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to receive complaints of excesses and human rights violations by the Nigeria Police and other uniformed services when they arise.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Barr. Martins Mukoro commended the state government for the gesture and stated that police brutality was on the increase again and appealed that the issue should be taken seriously to avoid future occurrence.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the state government for the palliative.