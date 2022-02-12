WHY WE ADOPT FLYOVERS AS TRAFFIC REDUCTION MECHANISM – Gov Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said construction of ten flyovers in Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor councils by his administration is aimed addressing the chaotic traffic situation experienced in the State capital.

The governor said by the time the Orochiri-Worukwo and Oroabali flyovers are completed in a few weeks time, motorists and commuters will no longer experience harrowing time travelling on the busy Port Harcourt-Aba road.

Governor Wike stated this shortly after inspecting the progress of work on the Oroabali flyover in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He explained that his administration decided to adopt construction of flyovers as traffic congestion reduction mechanism in recognition of the adverse effect of traffic on economic activities.

“When you look at Port Harcourt and what it use to be in terms of the traffic, it is not what any human being will want to witness. It was very horrible and that of course affects economic activities.”

The governor said with the completion of the Rebisi, Rumola and Rumuogba flyovers, the over one hour thirty minutes spent driving from Port Harcourt city centre to the Rumukurushi interchange has been reduced considerably.

“This is what we call development. Look at how it (Oroabali flyover) has transformed the entire area. It is also promise made and promise fulfilled.”

Governor Wike disclosed that Julius Berger which is constructing the flyovers has promised to deliver the projects to the State government by the end of this month.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and said the State government is happy that it is getting value for the money spent on the projects.

The governor disclosed that the tenth flyover located at the Rumukurushi -Elimgbu axis of Obio- Akpor council will be flagged off within the next two weeks.

“We thank God for his mercy and for giving us courage and the resources to carry out these massive infrastructure in the state. And I can tell you the kind of support we are getting from the people.

“We thank Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for giving us the opportunity to contribute our own little quota to the development of the state.”

Kelvin Ebiri

Special Assistant Media to the Rivers State Governor.

February 11, 2022.